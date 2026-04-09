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HomeNewsWorldIslamabad Turns Into A Fortress Ahead of US-Iran Talks; Massive Security Lockdown

Islamabad Turns Into A Fortress Ahead of US-Iran Talks; Massive Security Lockdown

The US delegation is expected to be led by Vice President JD Vance and includes Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, according to sources familiar with the matter.

By : Shivank Mishra | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 08:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US Secret Service arrives, reviewing security for Iran talks.
  • High-level delegation, including Vance, meets Pakistan's ISI.
  • Islamabad under heightened security, key routes partially blocked.

Ahead of the proposed US-Iran talks scheduled to begin in Islamabad on Friday, a series of high-level meetings are underway as Pakistan’s capital has been turned into a fortress-like security zone.

Around 23 officers from the US Secret Service have arrived in Islamabad to oversee security arrangements for the visiting American delegation. The officers are reviewing protection measures for the team expected to engage in talks with Iran.


Islamabad Turns Into A Fortress Ahead of US-Iran Talks; Massive Security Lockdown

The US delegation is expected to be led by Vice President JD Vance and includes Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, according to sources familiar with the matter.


Islamabad Turns Into A Fortress Ahead of US-Iran Talks; Massive Security Lockdown

Sources said the US security team is holding a coordination and security review meeting with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. Scheduled for 6:30 pm (IST), the meeting includes detailed briefings on threat assessments, deployment plans and intelligence inputs related to the visit.

The ISI is being represented by DG-C Major General Faisal Naseer and his team, who are briefing US officials on Pakistan Army and intelligence-led security arrangements, as well as potential threats identified and neutralised following the announcement of the visit.

Capital Placed Under Unprecedented Security

Islamabad has been placed under heightened security, with Pakistan Army troops and Islamabad Police deployed across highways and key roads.


Islamabad Turns Into A Fortress Ahead of US-Iran Talks; Massive Security Lockdown

Security of the Red Zone has been taken over by the Pakistan Army’s X Corps. Major entry and exit routes connecting the capital with other cities have been shut for two days.

The Red Zone has been completely sealed for public access, while roads including Murree Road and the Faizabad interchange remain partially blocked.

Threat Concerns Heighten Vigilance

According to sources, security agencies from both Pakistan and the United States are concerned about possible attacks by Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or the Zainabiyoun Brigade (Lashkar-e-Zainab) during the diplomatic engagement.


Islamabad Turns Into A Fortress Ahead of US-Iran Talks; Massive Security Lockdown

These concerns have led to intensified coordination between the two sides.

Assurances On Protests

Concerns have also been raised over potential anti-American demonstrations, particularly in light of past protests during regional tensions involving Iran.

US Chargé d’Affaires Natalia Baker met Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during which assurances were given that no anti-American protests would be allowed anywhere in the country while the US delegation remains in Islamabad.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Islamabad been turned into a security zone?

Islamabad is under heightened security due to upcoming talks between the US and Iran. This involves extensive deployment of Pakistan Army troops and police, and closure of major entry/exit routes.

Who is expected to lead the US delegation for the talks?

The US delegation is expected to be led by Vice President JD Vance. It also includes Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

What security concerns are being addressed for the US-Iran talks?

Security agencies are concerned about potential attacks from the TTP or Zainabiyoun Brigade. Assurances have also been given that anti-American protests will not be allowed.

What role is Pakistan's intelligence agency (ISI) playing in the security arrangements?

The ISI is coordinating with the US security team, providing briefings on threat assessments, deployment plans, and intelligence inputs. They are also detailing Pakistan Army and intelligence-led security measures.

Published at : 09 Apr 2026 08:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
US Iran Talks US-Iran Talks Security Lockdown
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