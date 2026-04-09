Islamabad is under heightened security due to upcoming talks between the US and Iran. This involves extensive deployment of Pakistan Army troops and police, and closure of major entry/exit routes.
Islamabad Turns Into A Fortress Ahead of US-Iran Talks; Massive Security Lockdown
The US delegation is expected to be led by Vice President JD Vance and includes Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, according to sources familiar with the matter.
- US Secret Service arrives, reviewing security for Iran talks.
- High-level delegation, including Vance, meets Pakistan's ISI.
- Islamabad under heightened security, key routes partially blocked.
Ahead of the proposed US-Iran talks scheduled to begin in Islamabad on Friday, a series of high-level meetings are underway as Pakistan’s capital has been turned into a fortress-like security zone.
Around 23 officers from the US Secret Service have arrived in Islamabad to oversee security arrangements for the visiting American delegation. The officers are reviewing protection measures for the team expected to engage in talks with Iran.
The US delegation is expected to be led by Vice President JD Vance and includes Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Sources said the US security team is holding a coordination and security review meeting with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. Scheduled for 6:30 pm (IST), the meeting includes detailed briefings on threat assessments, deployment plans and intelligence inputs related to the visit.
The ISI is being represented by DG-C Major General Faisal Naseer and his team, who are briefing US officials on Pakistan Army and intelligence-led security arrangements, as well as potential threats identified and neutralised following the announcement of the visit.
Capital Placed Under Unprecedented Security
Islamabad has been placed under heightened security, with Pakistan Army troops and Islamabad Police deployed across highways and key roads.
Security of the Red Zone has been taken over by the Pakistan Army’s X Corps. Major entry and exit routes connecting the capital with other cities have been shut for two days.
The Red Zone has been completely sealed for public access, while roads including Murree Road and the Faizabad interchange remain partially blocked.
Threat Concerns Heighten Vigilance
According to sources, security agencies from both Pakistan and the United States are concerned about possible attacks by Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or the Zainabiyoun Brigade (Lashkar-e-Zainab) during the diplomatic engagement.
These concerns have led to intensified coordination between the two sides.
Assurances On Protests
Concerns have also been raised over potential anti-American demonstrations, particularly in light of past protests during regional tensions involving Iran.
US Chargé d’Affaires Natalia Baker met Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during which assurances were given that no anti-American protests would be allowed anywhere in the country while the US delegation remains in Islamabad.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why has Islamabad been turned into a security zone?
Who is expected to lead the US delegation for the talks?
The US delegation is expected to be led by Vice President JD Vance. It also includes Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.
What security concerns are being addressed for the US-Iran talks?
Security agencies are concerned about potential attacks from the TTP or Zainabiyoun Brigade. Assurances have also been given that anti-American protests will not be allowed.
What role is Pakistan's intelligence agency (ISI) playing in the security arrangements?
The ISI is coordinating with the US security team, providing briefings on threat assessments, deployment plans, and intelligence inputs. They are also detailing Pakistan Army and intelligence-led security measures.