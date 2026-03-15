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HomeNewsWorldIran Denies Involvement In Drone Attacks On Saudi Arabia; Urges Riyadh To 'Discover Origin'

Iran Denies Involvement In Drone Attacks On Saudi Arabia; Urges Riyadh To 'Discover Origin'

Saudi Arabia intercepted numerous drones targeting Riyadh and eastern regions, with the IRGC denying involvement. This follows a surge in aerial threats and escalating regional conflict, including Israeli strikes in Tehran and Lebanon.

By : ANI | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 01:39 PM (IST)

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], March 15 (ANI): The Saudi Ministry of Defence has announced the interception and destruction of 10 drones targeting Riyadh and the eastern regions, marking a significant escalation in aerial activity. This latest success followed an earlier announcement made just an hour prior, in which the ministry confirmed it had destroyed two other drones in the east of the country.
 
Preceding these incidents, the ministry reported that its forces had already neutralised seven drones across the same regions. These successful operations highlight the persistent efforts of Saudi air defences to protect the kingdom's central and eastern territories. Further north, officials also confirmed the "interception and destruction of a drone" after it was detected over the "Al-Jawf region."
 
Shortly after the latest interceptions, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a clarification. As reported by Al Jazeera, the IRGC distanced itself from the operation, asserting in a formal statement that "this attack has no connection to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Saudi government should seek to discover the origin of the attacks."
 
This sequence of events follows a massive wave of hostilities earlier in the week, where Saudi Arabia intercepted nearly 50 drones within a few hours on Friday. According to Euro News, officials noted that the sheer volume of drones represents an "unusually high level of aerial threats for Saudi Arabia," particularly as critical sites like the US Embassy and key oil infrastructure face heightened risks.
 
These tensions have intensified amid a broader regional conflict. Contributing to the volatile climate, the Israeli military confirmed a new wave of strikes in Tehran. "The IDF has just begun a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime across Tehran," the military stated.
 
Simultaneously, Israel has extended its operations into Lebanon, striking the Al-Zrariya Bridge on the Litani River. The IDF asserted that Hezbollah used the bridge to move combat forces, adding, "In order to prevent a threat to civilians of the State of Israel and the continued harm to Lebanese civilians, it was necessary to strike the bridge."
 
As these multi-front engagements continue, US President Donald Trump signalled Washington's intention to intensify its campaign against the Iranian regime. In a post on Truth Social, he claimed Iran's military capabilities are being decimated, stating, "We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time - watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today."
 
Trump further remarked, "They've been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honour it is to do so."
 
However, despite this show of force, concerns regarding regional stability persist. A CNN report suggests that the Trump administration may have underestimated the likelihood of Iran closing the strategic Strait of Hormuz in response to these military strikes. Sources revealed that the Pentagon and National Security Council did not fully anticipate such a move, despite long-standing US contingency plans for the waterway. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 01:39 PM (IST)
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Saudi Arabia IRGC Israel Iran Conflict Iran War
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