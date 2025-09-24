Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldIran Tells UN It Will Not Seek Nuclear Weapons As Sanctions Deadline Looms

Iran Tells UN It Will Not Seek Nuclear Weapons As Sanctions Deadline Looms

The E3 nations are pushing for sanctions reinstatement due to alleged violations of the 2015 nuclear deal, demanding Iran restore inspections and address uranium enrichment concerns.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 10:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday that Tehran has no intention of developing nuclear weapons, just days before international sanctions could be reimposed on the country.

“I hereby declare once more before this assembly that Iran has never sought and will never seek to build a nuclear bomb. We do not seek nuclear weapons,” Pezeshkian said.

His remarks come as Britain, France and Germany, known as the E3, pursue a 30-day process to trigger the “snapback” of UN sanctions, accusing Tehran of violating the 2015 nuclear accord. That deadline expires on September 27.

Europe’s Ultimatum

The E3 have said they are willing to delay sanctions for up to six months if Iran restores access for U.N. nuclear inspectors, addresses concerns about its enriched uranium stockpile, and agrees to broader talks with the United States.

Pezeshkian rejected the move as “illegal” and made “at the behest of the United States of America.” He accused the European powers of abandoning “good faith” and misrepresenting Iran’s remedial measures as violations.

The U.S., European allies and Israel maintain that Tehran’s nuclear programme is a cover for weapons development — an accusation Iran denies, insisting its programme is peaceful.

High-Stakes Deadline

If no deal is reached by September 27, all UN sanctions will return, dealing another heavy blow to Iran’s economy, which has been reeling since 2018 when then-President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the nuclear deal.

The snapback would reinstate a global arms embargo, a ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing, restrictions on ballistic missile activities, as well as asset freezes and travel bans on Iranian individuals and entities.

Despite sharp differences, both Tehran and European powers have left the door open to negotiations on the sidelines of the UNGA. However, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ruled out talks with Washington under the threat of sanctions, further narrowing the chances of a breakthrough.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 10:31 PM (IST)
Iran UN Masoud Pezeshkian
