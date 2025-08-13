Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday threatened India against any move to cut off water supplies guaranteed under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). Calling water Pakistan’s “lifeline,” Sharif vowed that Islamabad would deliver a “lesson you will never forget” if New Delhi attempted to block the flow.

His remarks came just days after similar threats from Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Speaking at an event in Islamabad, Sharif declared, “The enemy cannot snatch even a single drop of water from Pakistan. You threatened to stop our water, try it, and we will respond decisively.” He stressed that Pakistan would never compromise on its treaty rights, describing water as central to both the nation’s survival and sovereignty.

Tensions between the two neighbours have been rising since India placed the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 people dead. New Delhi has accused Islamabad of continuing to back cross-border terrorism.

Brokered by the World Bank, the treaty allocates the western rivers of Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab to Pakistan, and the eastern rivers like Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej to India, while allowing limited usage rights to each side.

‘An Attack on Civilisation’

A day before Sharif’s comments, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari slammed India’s suspension of the treaty, likening it to “an attack on the Indus Valley civilisation.” Speaking at the shrine of Sindhi saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai, Bhutto warned that any aggression towards the Indus River would unite Pakistan’s provinces in resistance.

“If war is waged, we will send a message from the land of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai to the Modi government: we do not retreat, we do not bow down,” he said. Calling the Indus River not just Pakistan’s main water source but also a vital part of its history and culture, Bhutto accused India of threatening to cut off water to 200 million people and declared Pakistan ready to “take back the six rivers.”

Munir’s Missile Warning From US Soil

Earlier, during a visit to Tampa, Florida, Field Marshal Asim Munir delivered his own incendiary remarks. He threatened to destroy any dam India might build to control water flow, saying, “We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does, we will destroy it with ten missiles.”

Claiming support from the Trump White House, Munir also invoked Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities, warning, “As a nuclear nation, we can take half the world down if our survival is at stake. The Indus River is not India’s family property. We have no shortage of missiles, Alhumdulillah.”