Indian-Origin Cab Driver Held In California Over Rape Of Unconscious Passenger: Report

An Indian-origin cab driver has been arrested in California for allegedly raping an unconscious passenger during a ride in Camarillo, according to a report.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 06:57 AM (IST)
An Indian-origin cab driver has been taken into custody in California following serious allegations of sexual assault involving an unconscious passenger, according to US media reports.

The accused, identified as Simranjit Singh Sekhon, was arrested on December 15 and has been charged with the rape of an unconscious victim, Fox11 reported, citing officials from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators allege that the incident occurred while Sekhon was driving the passenger through the city of Camarillo, located in Ventura County.

Alleged Incident Under Investigation

According to authorities, the case came to light after the major crimes sexual assault unit received a report in November 2025 alleging an assault in Camarillo. This complaint triggered an extensive investigation by law enforcement.

Investigators say the suspect initially picked up the victim in Thousand Oaks. Although the ride was marked as completed, Sekhon allegedly continued driving the passenger around Camarillo. It was during this extended drive that the assault is said to have taken place.

Officials noted that the 21-year-old victim had reportedly fallen asleep in the cab, raising serious concerns about her ability to consent at the time of the alleged crime.

Bail Set at $500,000

Following his arrest, Sekhon’s bail was set at $500,000, reflecting the gravity of the charges against him. During his initial court appearance for arraignment, he pleaded not guilty, according to officials.

Court Proceedings and Ongoing Probe

Sekhon is scheduled to appear in court again on December 29, when an early disposition conference is expected to take place. Meanwhile, detectives continue to dig deeper into the case.

Authorities have indicated that they believe additional victims may exist, urging anyone with relevant information to come forward. However, officials have not disclosed which rideshare or cab service Sekhon was affiliated with at the time of the alleged assault. Details regarding his immigration or visa status have also not been made public.

As the investigation progresses, questions remain about whether the case could expand further.

In Other US Crime News

In a separate incident, a 28-year-old man from Schaumburg, Illinois, has been ordered to remain in custody while awaiting trial for the alleged killing of his father.

The accused, Abhijit Patel, faces first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of his father, Anupam Patel, 67. According to a report by the Chicago Sun-Times, the victim was killed on Saturday at the family’s residence in the 1100 block of South Salem Drive.

Prosecutors allege that the elder Patel was beaten to death with a sledgehammer. If convicted, Abhijit Patel could face a prison sentence ranging from 20 to 60 years.

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 06:57 AM (IST)
