Indian Man Stabs 2 Teens With Metal Fork On Flight, Slaps Woman; Arrested

An Indian national has been charged in the United States for allegedly stabbing two teenagers and assaulting passengers on board a Lufthansa flight travelling from Chicago to Germany, according to a statement issued by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

The accused, identified as 28-year-old Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, is facing one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while travelling on an aircraft within US jurisdiction.

Violent Outburst Mid-Air

According to court documents, the incident took place when Usiripalli allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old passenger in the shoulder with a metal fork while the teenager was asleep in a middle seat. When the victim woke up in shock, Usiripalli reportedly lunged toward another 17-year-old, stabbing him in the back of the head with the same fork.

Cabin crew and passengers tried to intervene, but the situation escalated further. In a bizarre turn of events, Usiripalli allegedly raised his hand in the shape of an imaginary gun, placed it in his mouth, and pretended to pull the trigger. He then turned to a female passenger and slapped her, before attempting to hit a crew member.

Emergency Diversion and Arrest

Following the violent episode, the flight was diverted to Boston Logan International Airport, where law enforcement officers detained Usiripalli. Authorities later confirmed that he currently does not have lawful immigration status in the United States and had entered the country on a student visa.

According to the press release, Usiripalli was enrolled in a master’s programme in biblical studies at the time of the incident.

Legal Consequences

If convicted, Usiripalli faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, followed by up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.