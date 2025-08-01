The Indian Embassy in Dublin on Friday issued an advisory for nationals living in Ireland, urging them to take reasonable precautions amid a surge in assaults against members of the Indian community in the country. The Embassy also assured that it remains in contact with the authorities concerned.

"There has been an increase in the instances of physical attacks reported against Indian citizens in Ireland recently. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities concerned of Ireland in this regard," a statement by the Indian Embassy read.

"At the same time, all Indian citizens in Ireland are advised to take reasonable precautions for their personal security and avoid deserted areas, especially in odd hours," it added.

The embassy also shared contact details for citizens in case of an emergency.

The Indian Embassy issued the advisory just a day after an Indian-origin entrepreneur Santosh Yadav said he was brutally beaten by a group of teenagers in Dublin. A senior data scientist at WiSAR Lab and Technology Gateway, Yadav was left bleeding on a pavement after being beaten across his face, chest, head, hands, neck, and legs. The group that attacked him even snatched his glasses and broke them.

"I managed to call the Gardai, and an ambulance took me to Blanchardstown Hospital. The medical team confirmed my cheekbone is fractured, and I have now been referred for specialist care," he wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

Just a week ago, another Indian man became a victim of racial targeting after he was assaulted by a mob in Dublin. The mob attacked him after falsely accusing him of inappropriate behaviour with children.

The Indian Embassy in Ireland on Wednesday said that it was in touch with the victim in Tallaght, and that all assistance was being offered to him.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Regarding the recent incident of physical attack on an Indian national happened in Tallaght, Dublin, Embassy is in touch with the victim and his family. All the requisite assistances are being offered. Embassy is also in touch with the relevant Irish authorities in this regard."