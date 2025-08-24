Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIndian among 5 killed after tour bus returning from Niagara Falls crashes in New York: Police

Indian among 5 killed after tour bus returning from Niagara Falls crashes in New York: Police

New York, Aug 23 (PTI): At least five people, including an Indian national, have been killed when a tour bus returning to New York City from Niagara Falls with 54 passengers crashed on a highway outside Buffalo, according to media report.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 12:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New York, Aug 23 (PTI): At least five people, including an Indian national, have been killed when a tour bus returning to New York City from Niagara Falls with 54 passengers crashed on a highway outside Buffalo, according to media reports.

The deceased were identified as Shankar Kumar Jha, 65, from Bihar; Pinki Changrani, 60, of East Brunswick, New Jersey; Xie Hongzhuo, 22, of Beijing, China; Zhang Xiaolan, 55, of Jersey City, New Jersey; and Jian Mingli, 56, of Jersey City, New Jersey, ABC News reported.

The deadly crash occurred on Interstate 90 in Pembroke, near Buffalo, at 12.22 pm (local time) on Friday according to New York State Police.

The bus was travelling back to New York City after visiting Niagara Falls, with 54 people on board, including two bus company employees, police said.

Most of the passengers were Indian, Chinese or Filipino, New York State Police Trooper James O'Callaghan said during a press briefing.

He said the bus was travelling eastbound when the "vehicle lost control, went into the median, over-corrected, and ended up in the ditch".

State police said Saturday the bus had overturned and rolled off the I-90 on the south embankment.

The crash forced the closing of the Thruway in both directions. The eastbound lanes, which had remained closed into the evening, were reopened around 8.30 pm, about eight hours after the crash, and the westbound lanes reopened just after 5 pm, The Buffalo News reported.

Multiple people were ejected or thrown around the bus when it overturned, according to New York State Police Troop T Commander Maj. Andre Ray.

Ray said that five people were pronounced dead at the scene while many are still hospitalised. However, there were no other patients in a "life-threatening status", he added.

The bus, carrying passengers aged from 1 to 74, was operated by M&Y Tour Inc. out of Staten Island, Ray said.

A child was initially believed to have been among the fatalities, but that was later determined to be false, Ray said.

Investigators have ruled out mechanical failure and impairment or intoxication of the driver as causes of the crash, Buffalo News reported.

Trooper O’Callaghan said every passenger on the bus had at least some sort of “cut, bruise or abrasion as an injury”.

He said that the bus was “extremely damaged” and that many passengers had been ejected from the vehicle when it crashed. The driver was “alive and well”, he added.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, in a statement posted on X, said that she had been “briefed on the tragic tour bus accident” and that her office was “coordinating closely” with the State Police and other agencies that were responding to the crash. PTI GSP GSP

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 12:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Latest News News World News World News Headlines India News World News Today 24 Aug 2025
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Greater Noida Woman Burnt Alive By Husband, In-Laws Over Dowry, Dies
Greater Noida Woman Burnt Alive By Husband, In-Laws Over Dowry, Dies
India
India Temporarily Suspends Mail Services Following Trump’s Tariff Hike
India Temporarily Suspends Mail Services Following Trump’s Tariff Hike
Cities
Red Alert In Delhi-NCR For Next 3 Hours Amid Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms
Red Alert In Delhi-NCR For Next 3 Hours Amid Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms
India
Another U-Turn In Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Probe As Woman Claims She ‘Faked’ Daughter’s Disappearance
Another U-Turn In Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Probe As Woman Claims She ‘Faked’ Daughter’s Disappearance
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: CISF Detains Another Suspicious Man Near Parliament Amid Heightened Security | ABP NEWS
Bihar Politics: RahuI Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav Meet Makhana Farmers in Bihar During 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'
Breaking: Has the Supreme Court’s decision on stray dogs struck the right balance between compassion and public safety?
Breaking: Cloudburst Hits Chamoli’s Tharali in Uttarakhand, One Missing, Major Damage Reported | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: FIR Filed Against Tejashwi Yadav in UP Over Remarks Against PM Modi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Coded Commanders: Artificial Intelligence As The New General
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget