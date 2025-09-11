Sergio Gor, a close aide to President Donald Trump and nominee for US Ambassador to India, has underscored the “unique and deep friendship” between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing optimism about resolving trade and energy disputes between the two nations.

Speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during his confirmation hearing, Gor said the relationship between the two leaders sets India apart. “Our president has a deep friendship with Prime Minister Modi, and that is something unique,” he noted.

Gor pointed out that even when Trump has been sharply critical of other world leaders over tariffs, he has consistently gone out of his way to praise Modi. “While the president has been critical of India, he has gone out of his way to compliment PM Modi. They have an incredible relationship,” he added.

Tariff Talks ‘Not That Far Apart’

On trade, Gor revealed that Washington and New Delhi are already “not that far apart” on striking a deal over tariffs. He expressed confidence that a resolution on the 50 percent tariffs imposed on Indian goods could be reached within weeks, even as Trump presses the European Union to impose tougher measures on India and China for continuing Russian energy purchases.

Pressure Over Russian Oil

Gor also confirmed that persuading India to scale back its reliance on Russian oil remains one of the administration’s top foreign policy priorities. “Getting India to stop buying Russian oil is a top priority for this administration,” he told senators, while stressing that the US is committed to working with New Delhi to find a viable solution.

He added that the administration believes sustained diplomacy will pay off. “I think the time will arrive upon us in the next few weeks, in the next few months, for all of this to get resolved,” Gor said.

Global Mediation Efforts

The ambassador-designate also highlighted Trump’s broader diplomatic agenda, citing ongoing efforts to mediate conflicts across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Ukraine. “Bringing peace around the world is a top priority to this administration,” Gor said, linking these initiatives to the push for stronger ties with India.