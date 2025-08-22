Imran Khan’s party alleges his nephew ‘abducted’ from Lahore home

Lahore, Aug 21 (PTI): Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party on Thursday alleged that his nephew has been abducted by “men in plain clothes” from his home here.

Shahrez Khan, son of Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, has been abducted from his home in Lahore, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Rana Mudassar Umar told the Dawn newspaper.

“People dressed in plain clothes entered the house and took Aleema Khan’s son with them. No case has been registered against Shahrez, nor is he related to politics,” he said.

The lawyer said he would approach the Lahore High Court for his recovery.

Aleema Khan has been openly critical of the military establishment.

Earlier, she told the media that Imran Khan asked his party members to hold Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir accountable if anything untoward happens to him in jail.

The 72-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was booked in multiple cases.

The PTI in a statement said that Shahrez Khan, who works as the regional head of a big linen supplier based in Australia and is also a triathlete, was abducted from his home.

The party alleged that the servants were subjected to violence and Shahrez Khan was “tortured in front of his two children”.

"Shahrez was stopped from travelling with his wife at Lahore Airport a day before and illegally offloaded," it claimed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a social media post condemned the incident and demanded his immediate release.

“The abduction of Aleema Khan’s son Shahrez from her home by men in plain clothes is despicable,” he said.

Imran's other nephew Hassan Niazi was convicted by a military court in a case related to May 9, 2023 riots in which military and state buildings were attacked following the former premier’s arrest.

Separately, Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Khan in eight cases related to the May 9 violence. PTI MZ GSP GSP

