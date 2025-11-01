How Much Money Could Andrew Receive From King Charles After Losing 'Prince' Title?

The former Duke of York, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, is reportedly set to receive a significant one-off payment and a regular stipend to help manage his expenses as he begins life as a private citizen. According to The Guardian, King Charles is seeking a “once and for all” resolution to his brother’s situation, with discussions under way for a relocation settlement.

The proposed plan includes a six-figure payment to cover Andrew’s move from Royal Lodge in Windsor to a new residence within the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. In addition, an annual allowance funded privately by the King is expected to supplement Andrew’s £20,000-a-year navy pension.

Titles Stripped and Lease Surrendered

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King has initiated the formal process to remove all royal styles, titles and honours from Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. He has also been asked to surrender his 75-year lease on Royal Lodge. The move follows years of controversy surrounding his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A palace statement released on Thursday read: “Their majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed full support for the King’s decision. Downing Street said, “Our hearts go out to the family of Virginia Giuffre and all the victims who suffered from Jeffrey Epstein’s despicable crimes.”

Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, described the palace statement as a “royal acknowledgement that something occurred” between his late sister and the disgraced former prince, who denies all allegations.

Behind-the-Scenes Coordination

The government was reportedly consulted before the palace’s announcement to ensure the move was constitutionally sound. Senior aides and constitutional experts from the Cabinet Office worked with Buckingham Palace to avoid the need for parliamentary time. Ultimately, the King exercised his royal prerogative to revoke Andrew’s dukedom.

A royal warrant and letters patent to formally remove his entitlement to use “Prince” or “HRH” are expected to be processed in the coming days.

Calls for Cooperation with US Authorities

Trade minister Sir Chris Bryant told BBC Breakfast that Andrew should cooperate with any potential inquiries from US authorities regarding the Epstein case. “If Andrew is asked to do something by a Senate committee, I would have thought that he would want to comply,” he said.

Scotland Yard is currently reviewing whether to open fresh investigations into the former prince’s alleged conduct. British police are examining two lines of inquiry, one based on Giuffre’s posthumously published memoir Nobody’s Girl, and another into claims that Andrew sought help from police protection officers to discredit her.

Royal Family Tensions and Public Pressure

Although stripped of his titles, Andrew is not expected to vacate Royal Lodge until after Christmas, meaning he will miss the royal family’s annual Sandringham gathering. His eviction talks reportedly intensified in late 2024 after the Prince and Princess of Wales decided to settle nearby at Forest Lodge.

Sources told The Guardian that William and Kate were uneasy about Andrew living close by, particularly given his statement two weeks ago, which they felt failed to acknowledge Epstein’s victims.

According to The Telegraph, the Queen also played a role in the decision, having grown concerned that Andrew’s situation was undermining her advocacy for survivors of sexual abuse.

The King’s actions are said to have the full backing of the royal family, including the Waleses. While Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will make her own financial arrangements, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will retain their titles under existing royal patents.

A Final Chapter in a Long Scandal

The decision to strip Andrew of his titles follows two weeks of intense negotiation after his announcement that he would stop using them voluntarily, an effort that failed to quell public anger.

Palace insiders say the move was unavoidable given his continued association with Epstein and the resurfacing of allegations in Giuffre’s memoir, in which she claims she was forced to have sex with the then prince on three occasions. Andrew has consistently denied the claims.

The King’s statement noted that the decision was “deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

Despite the drastic measures, Andrew remains eighth in line to the throne, a position that could only change through parliamentary action, for which there are currently no plans. He also technically remains a counsellor of state but is not expected to perform any such duties.

Mountbatten Windsor’s departure from Royal Lodge is anticipated early next year. His lease, once described as “cast-iron”, was surrendered following discussions with the King’s representatives.