How Ethiopia’s 12,000-Year-Long Dormant Hayli Gubbi Volcano Sent Ash All The Way To India

A volcano that has slept since the early Holocene has jolted back to life. Northern Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted after nearly 12,000 years of dormancy, sending a towering column of ash into the sky and pushing a massive plume across continents, from the Middle East to India and Pakistan.

The eruption, which lasted several hours on Sunday morning, blanketed Afdera village in grey dust. Thankfully, no casualties were reported, but the event stunned residents. One local described the blast as “a sudden bomb,” a shock felt across Ethiopia’s Afar region, roughly 800 km northeast of Addis Ababa.

🇪🇹🌋 Hayli Gubbi volcano erupts for the first time in 10,000 years



The eruption sent a massive ash plume rising 10-15 kilometers into the sky.



📍 Northeastern Ethiopia

Ash Travels Thousands of Kilometres

The eruption shot ash 10–15 km high, an altitude where jet-stream winds can carry particles swiftly across long distances. Within hours, the plume drifted across the Red Sea, moved over Yemen and Oman, and continued its journey towards India and Pakistan.

The Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre confirmed the presence of a massive ash plume moving towards northern India, even after the eruption had subsided.

Ethiopia's #HayliGubbi volcano erupted on Nov 23, sending a sulfur dioxide–rich ash plume eastward



The plume drifting over western/northern India, but unlikely to affect ground-level AQI due to its (yet to be confirmed) high altitude

Communities and Livestock Affected in Ethiopia

While human lives were spared, officials noted that livestock-dependent communities may feel the economic strain. Villages near the eruption site remain coated in soot, leaving animals with little to graze. The region’s harsh terrain and remote landscape make it difficult to assess the full extent of damage.

Why This Eruption Matters

Hayli Gubbi sits within Ethiopia’s geologically active Rift Valley, a place where two tectonic plates are slowly pulling apart. Despite being near the famously active Erta Ale volcano, Hayli Gubbi itself had no confirmed eruptions during the Holocene epoch until now.

Because the region is inaccessible and sparsely monitored, satellites provided most of the real-time information, capturing dramatic images of ash clouds and high sulphur dioxide concentrations.

Ash Reaches Indian Skies: Disruptions Begin

DGCA Issues Nationwide Advisory

As the ash plume moved into Indian airspace late Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) cautioned airlines and airports about possible disruptions. The advisory urged carriers to avoid ash-affected regions, revise routing, carry additional fuel, and report any unusual engine activity or cabin odour immediately.

Airports were directed to inspect runways, taxiways and aprons for possible contamination, even light traces of volcanic ash can damage aircraft engines and affect visibility.

Update04:

The Ash cloud from #HayliGubbi volcano that erupted y'day about to reach #Delhi & #NCR and adjoining areas of #Haryana, #Punjab and #UttarPradesh in ~10 to 30 minutes. This mostly consists of SO2 and moderate concentrations of Volcanic Ash. The plume does not possess…

Plume Enters Gujarat, Moves Towards North India

The fast-moving cloud, travelling at roughly 100–130 km/h at altitudes between 15,000 and 45,000 feet, first entered Gujarat before drifting towards Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. Forecasts suggest it will continue towards the Himalayan foothills, possibly influencing parts of Uttarakhand, northwest Uttar Pradesh, and even Nepal’s Terai region.

Although the plume darkened skies in some areas, experts say its high altitude means it is unlikely to affect ground-level air quality in cities like Delhi.

Airlines Cancel, Divert Flights Amid Safety Concerns

Flight Cancellations Across Regions

Multiple airlines, including Akasa Air, IndiGo and KLM, cancelled or rerouted flights due to the ash hazard. Routes to the Middle East and Europe faced the biggest disruptions.

Some key changes included:

Akasa Air: Flights to Jeddah, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi on 24–25 November were cancelled.

KLM: Cancelled Amsterdam–Delhi flight KL 871 and its return leg KL 872.

IndiGo: Cancelled flights to Dubai; one Kannur–Abu Dhabi service diverted to Ahmedabad.

SpiceJet: Warned passengers travelling to and from Dubai about possible disruptions.

Air India: Monitoring the situation but reported no major impact.

Mumbai airport also issued an alert, asking international passengers to check flight status before travelling.

Airlines Step Up Precautions

Carriers stated that teams are monitoring satellite data, adjusting routes and ensuring aircraft engines are checked as needed. Many emphasised that passenger safety remains their highest priority.

How the Ash Plume Reached India: The Science Behind It

Jet Stream Winds Carried the Plume Across Continents

The volcano’s explosive power propelled the ash into a layer of the atmosphere above most weather systems. Strong, smooth jet-stream winds then ferried the plume from Ethiopia across the Red Sea to Oman and Yemen.

From there, the cloud continued east-northeast, entering India via western Gujarat before spreading across Rajasthan and into the northern plains. By Monday night, it had reached the Delhi–NCR region and was drifting towards Punjab and Haryana.

Volcanic Ash warning ⚠️

Hayli Gubbi Volcano in Ethiopia, located in Afar rift region of African superplum erupted for first time in record history yesterday. This volcano has erupted for the very first time in +10,000 years of history. It has sent a thick and large Ash plume up…

Speed, Composition and Movement

Satellite data showed the plume contained volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide and tiny particles of rock and glass, all hazardous for aircraft. IndiaMetSky Weather observed that the cloud was rising up to 45,000 feet and moving at 100–120 km/h.

Will the Ash Affect India’s Air Quality?

Meteorologists say the ash plume is too high in the atmosphere to significantly influence surface-level pollution. Visibility may appear hazy or muted, and some regions could see unusually vivid sunrises and sunsets due to suspended particles in the upper atmosphere.

Light ashfall is unlikely but not impossible, particularly in parts of Rajasthan. Slight increases in sulphur dioxide may occur closer to the Himalayas and Nepal.

Current Impact and What to Expect Next

Minimal Ground Impact, Continued Air Travel Disruptions

The ash cloud remains concentrated at high altitudes, so daily life on the ground is largely unaffected. However, aviation disruptions are expected to continue until the plume thins out, likely within the next one to two days.

Routes over West Asia and northern India may face delays, diversions and cancellations as airlines adjust flight paths.

Atmospheric Effects and Visual Changes

Skies may appear slightly muted or dust-storm-like in some regions. Meteorologists also anticipate stronger twilight colours during sunrise and sunset due to scattering of light by ash particles.