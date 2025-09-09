'Horrific Terror Attack On Our Capital': Israel Denounces Jerusalem Shooting

New Delhi: Israel on Monday denounced the Jerusalem shooting as a "horrific terror attack" on its capital, as a top official in the Israeli government said that such incidents serve as reminders of past atrocities that have happened in his country.

Palestinian attackers opened fire at a bus stop at a busy intersection in north Jerusalem on Monday, killing six people and injuring another 12, according to Israeli police, emergency rescue services and local hospitals.

Hours after the incident, Yali Rothenberg, the Accountant General at Israel's Ministry of Finance who is currently visiting India, spoke to PTI Videos and shared his sentiments.

"I know the bus stop, and actually know the mother of one of my employees was killed in that attack," he said.

"This is an unfortunate reminder to all of us, to avoid those extremists, who do these inhumane acts, which are opposing all that we represent... Here in Israel and also in India, we are partners in that kind of relationship.

"And, when we look at these things, we are reminded of other atrocities that had recently happened in Israel, around two years ago, and we have a call to fight this for betterment of humanity," he told PTI Videos in an interview hosted at the Israeli ambassador's residence here.

Rothenberg is currently visiting India as part of a high-level delegation led by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel in a post on X earlier in the day wrote, "This is the evil Israel faces. Two terrorists opened fire on a bus in Jerusalem — targeting passengers, bystanders, anyone in reach. 5 murdered. Over a dozen wounded. The war Israel fights is for all who stand against terror." It later also shared a video of an address made by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar.

"This morning, there was a horrific terror attack in our capital Jerusalem. Two Palestinian terrorists murdered Jews on busses at the Ramot Junction in the entrance to Jerusalem. So far, six Israelis have been killed.

"...We are in a war against radical Islamist terrorism Europe and the international community, every country must now make a clear choice: Are they on Israel's side? Or are they on the side of the Jihadists? We know Hungary is on our side. - FM @gidonsaar," the ministry posted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the terrorist attack on innocent civilians in Jerusalem and said India stands firm in its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

"Strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on innocent civilians in Jerusalem today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Modi said.

"India condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands firm in its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism," the prime minister said on X, tagging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)