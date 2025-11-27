Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Was Bad Construction A Death Trap Waiting To Happen?

The previous major fire in November 1996 in Kowloon killed 41 people in a commercial building over the course of roughly a day.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 07:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A devastating fire in a Hong Kong high-rise apartment complex has claimed at least 65 lives, with more than 300 people reported missing as the blaze continues. The fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court in Taipo, affecting seven of the eight towers in the residential complex that houses around 4,600 residents.

Worst Fire in Decades

The incident is classified as a Grade 5 fire and is the deadliest in Hong Kong in 17 years. The previous major fire in November 1996 in Kowloon killed 41 people in a commercial building over the course of roughly a day.

The current fire started in bamboo scaffolding and construction netting, spreading rapidly across seven towers. Firefighters have been battling the flames for over 20 hours, while efforts continue to locate dozens of missing residents.

Substandard Materials Blamed

Authorities have pointed to substandard protective mesh and plastic as a factor in the fire’s intensity and spread. Some windows on the unaffected building were reportedly sealed with foam installed during renovation work.

“Protective netting, fire-resistant cloth and plastic sheeting on the exterior of the building burned far more intensely and spread much faster than compliant materials normally would,” said Secretary for Security Chris Tang, according to Bloomberg.

The apartment complex, built as government-subsidised housing in the 1980s, was undergoing extensive renovation at the time of the fire.

Police Arrests and Allegations of Negligence

Hong Kong police arrested two directors and an engineering consultant from the company responsible for the renovations on suspicion of manslaughter.

“We have reason to believe that the company’s responsible parties were grossly negligent, which led to this accident and caused the fire to spread uncontrollably, resulting in major casualties,” said Eileen Chung, Hong Kong police superintendent.

Public Outcry Over Safety Failures

Residents have criticised faulty fire alarms, the use of bamboo scaffolding, and general safety lapses. Visuals of the fire showed towers still burning after dark, with smoke visible across the city. Temporary shelters were arranged for displaced residents overnight.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee announced that a government task force will be set up to investigate the disaster. He also said authorities plan to inspect all housing estates undergoing major repairs to review the safety of scaffolding and construction materials.

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 07:49 PM (IST)
