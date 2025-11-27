Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar’s Home Raided by 100 Police Personnel; Hemant Patil Blames BJP MLA

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Hingoli: Tensions between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, allies in Maharashtra, have come into sharp focus in Hingoli after Shiv Sena leaders alleged a politically motivated police action.

Legislative Council MLA Hemant Patil stated that around 100 policemen raided the Kalamanuri residence of Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar in the early hours and conducted a search. Patil alleged that the operation was carried out “under the pressure of the BJP MLA”. He added that Eknath Shinde has taken cognisance of the matter and will meet the Chief Minister.

Political Backdrop: Bangar–Mutkule Clash in Civic Polls

Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar and BJP MLA Tanaji Mutkule are currently pitted against each other in the Hingoli Municipality elections. Patil alleged that the raid took place “due to pressure from the BJP MLA”.

‘Raid Conducted Under Pressure?’

Hemant Patil said, “Shiv Sena's position in the district is now good. The saffron flag of the party is going to be hoisted over Kalamanuri and Hingoli cities. But it seems that the sand under the feet of the opposition has shifted. 100 policemen raided Santosh Bangar's house at 5 AM and conducted a search. It is a very bad thing to disturb Santosh Bangar's 75-year-old mother by searching her house when she is sick.”

Patil added, “Since he is an MLA, his prior permission has to be obtained while searching his house. But no such order or mail has been received from the Assembly Speaker. So on whose orders was this raid carried out? Has this action been taken under pressure from the ruling MLA Mutkule?”

Shinde Takes Note; MLAs to Meet Chief Minister

Patil said Eknath Shinde had taken “serious note” of the incident. “Also, we MLAs from both the districts will meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. We are equal sharers in power in the state. Despite this, the local MLAs are putting pressure on the police, we will bring it to the Chief Minister's attention,” he said.

Patil further remarked that the raid on an MLA’s residence “was conducted like the raid on a terrorist or a gangster’s house”, adding that elections are temporary and “people are watching” the behaviour of alliance partners in the Mahayuti.

Santosh Bangar vs Tanaji Mutkule: Allegations Escalate

BJP MLA Tanaji Mutkule launched a sharp attack on Bangar, saying he is “a stain on Hingoli district”. Mutkule alleged: “Santosh Bangar cannot live without money… he has many illegal businesses.” He also claimed: “It is a fact that Santosh Bangar took 50 boxes during the transition period.”