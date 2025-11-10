Head-On Collision Between Two Trains In Slovakia Leaves Dozens Injured

Dozens of people were injured on Sunday evening after two trains collided in Slovakia, police and the country's interior minister said.



Speaking at the crash site, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok stated on a televised briefing that multiple people sustained light injuries and 11 others were admitted to a hospital in Bratislava following the head-on collision between the trains. No deaths were reported in the crash, news agency Reuters reported.

The crash occurred in the corridor between the capital Bratislava and Pezinok, 20 km (12 miles) northeast. The two trains involved in the collision were the Tatran express between Kosice and Bratislava and a regional express train between Nitra and the capital.

"According to preliminary information, there was no head-on collision of trains, nor was there a train derailment," police said on Facebook.

News website Aktuality.sk cited one passenger as describing the crash as a loud "bang"

sound.



The accident comes just a month after two other trains collided in eastern Slovakia on October 13, injuring 91 people.