Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldHamas Ready For Gaza Talks As Trump Says First Phase Should Be Completed This Week

Hamas Ready For Gaza Talks As Trump Says First Phase Should Be Completed This Week

Trump says Gaza peace talks with Hamas are “advancing rapidly” as delegations head to Egypt for crucial negotiations aimed at ending the war and securing the release of remaining hostages.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 06:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that negotiations with Hamas aimed at ending the war in Gaza and securing the release of hostages were “moving swiftly,” signaling renewed momentum in efforts to broker a long-awaited peace in the Middle East.

“These talks have been very successful and are proceeding rapidly,” Trump wrote in a social media post. “The technical teams will meet again on Monday in Egypt to clarify the final details. I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST.”

In a longer version of the post, Trump said discussions with Hamas and nations “from all over the world, Arab, Muslim, and everyone else” had been “very positive.” He added, “The goal is to release the hostages, end the war in Gaza, and, more importantly, finally achieve the long-sought PEACE in the Middle East.” He warned that “massive bloodshed” could follow if talks stall, saying, “TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE.”

High-Stakes Talks in Egypt

A Hamas delegation arrived in Egypt on Sunday ahead of new negotiations with Israeli representatives, with US officials describing the coming days as critical. Israeli negotiators, led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, were expected to join talks in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday. The discussions are part of Trump’s broader 20-point plan to end the nearly two-year Gaza war, secure the release of hostages, and chart a political future for the territory.

“We’ll know very quickly whether Hamas is serious based on how these technical talks proceed,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told NBC’s Meet the Press, referring to the remaining 48 hostages still held in Gaza, 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

Trump reaffirmed his confidence later Sunday, again urging urgency. “I am told that the first phase should be completed this week,” he said. “I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST.”

The first stage of the deal is expected to involve a hostage-for-prisoner exchange, releasing Israelis held in Gaza in return for Palestinian prisoners detained in Israel.

Hamas Delegation Joins Negotiations

Hamas’ exiled Gaza chief, Khalil Al-Hayya, landed in Egypt late Sunday to join talks alongside US and Qatari mediators. It marks his first visit to Egypt since surviving an Israeli airstrike in Doha last month.

Hamas has reportedly accepted several elements of Trump’s proposal, including the hostage release, while continuing to reject demands for its disarmament. Trump, however, described Hamas’ latest response as a sign the group is “ready for a lasting PEACE,” and urged Israel to stop bombing Gaza, though Israeli strikes have continued.

Shift From a Phased Approach

An official familiar with the Egypt talks told Reuters that negotiators are aiming for a comprehensive agreement before implementing a ceasefire — a departure from previous “phased” efforts that collapsed during follow-up rounds.

“This time, mediators want to avoid repeating that pattern,” the official said, emphasizing the push for a single, unified deal. Rubio echoed that urgency on ABC’s This Week, saying, “These talks cannot take weeks or even multiple days. We want to see this happen very fast.”

Fighting Rages On

Despite diplomatic progress, Israeli attacks continued across Gaza on Sunday. Local health authorities reported at least 19 deaths from air and ground strikes, including civilians seeking aid in the southern part of the enclave and others killed in Gaza City.

Ahmed Assad, a displaced Palestinian man in central Gaza, expressed frustration as the fighting persisted. “We do not see any change. On the contrary, we don’t know what to do — should we stay on the streets or try to leave?” he said.

Signs of Israeli Optimism

Meanwhile, optimism grew in Israel amid hopes that Trump’s plan could bring an end to the conflict. The Israeli shekel climbed to a three-year high against the dollar, and Tel Aviv’s stock index hit a record level.

“It’s the first time in months that I’m actually hopeful,” said Tel Aviv resident Gil Shelly. “Trump has really given us reason to believe again.”

Still, domestic politics remain tense. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces growing pressure from hostage families and a war-weary public, while far-right ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir threaten to collapse his government if Israel halts its military campaign.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, however, vowed to back Netanyahu if it means securing peace. “We won’t let extremists torpedo the deal,” he said. Israel launched its offensive in Gaza following Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack, which killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and saw 251 taken hostage, according to Israeli figures.

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 06:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hamas Israel Conflict Gaza Ceasefire Talks Hamas Readies For Gaza Talks Donald Trump Gaza Peace Plan Israel Hamas Negotiations Hostages In Gaza Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Talks Trump Middle East Peace Gaza War Updates Marco Rubio On Gaza Khalil Al-Hayya Egypt Visit
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Curfew, Internet Suspension In Cuttack As VHP Rally Sparks Tensions After Clashes During Durga Puja Immersion
Curfew, Internet Suspension In Cuttack As VHP Rally Sparks Tensions After Clashes During Durga Puja Immersion
India
‘India’s Red Lines Must Be Respected’: Jaishankar On US Trade Talks, Says World Seeing ‘Extraordinary Change’
‘India’s Red Lines Must Be Respected’: Jaishankar On US Trade Talks, Says World Seeing ‘Extraordinary Change’
Cities
20 Killed In Massive Landslides Triggered By Rains In Darjeeling — Latest Updates
20 Killed In Massive Landslides Triggered By Rains In Darjeeling — Latest Updates
Election 2025
Bihar Election: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Confirms Polls To Be Held Before This Date, Stresses SIR Conducted As Per Law
Bihar Election: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Confirms Polls To Be Held Before This Date
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget