Hamas Ready For Gaza Talks As Trump Says First Phase Should Be Completed This Week

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that negotiations with Hamas aimed at ending the war in Gaza and securing the release of hostages were “moving swiftly,” signaling renewed momentum in efforts to broker a long-awaited peace in the Middle East.

“These talks have been very successful and are proceeding rapidly,” Trump wrote in a social media post. “The technical teams will meet again on Monday in Egypt to clarify the final details. I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST.”

In a longer version of the post, Trump said discussions with Hamas and nations “from all over the world, Arab, Muslim, and everyone else” had been “very positive.” He added, “The goal is to release the hostages, end the war in Gaza, and, more importantly, finally achieve the long-sought PEACE in the Middle East.” He warned that “massive bloodshed” could follow if talks stall, saying, “TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE.”

High-Stakes Talks in Egypt

A Hamas delegation arrived in Egypt on Sunday ahead of new negotiations with Israeli representatives, with US officials describing the coming days as critical. Israeli negotiators, led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, were expected to join talks in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday. The discussions are part of Trump’s broader 20-point plan to end the nearly two-year Gaza war, secure the release of hostages, and chart a political future for the territory.

“We’ll know very quickly whether Hamas is serious based on how these technical talks proceed,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told NBC’s Meet the Press, referring to the remaining 48 hostages still held in Gaza, 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

Trump reaffirmed his confidence later Sunday, again urging urgency. “I am told that the first phase should be completed this week,” he said. “I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST.”

The first stage of the deal is expected to involve a hostage-for-prisoner exchange, releasing Israelis held in Gaza in return for Palestinian prisoners detained in Israel.

Hamas Delegation Joins Negotiations

Hamas’ exiled Gaza chief, Khalil Al-Hayya, landed in Egypt late Sunday to join talks alongside US and Qatari mediators. It marks his first visit to Egypt since surviving an Israeli airstrike in Doha last month.

Hamas has reportedly accepted several elements of Trump’s proposal, including the hostage release, while continuing to reject demands for its disarmament. Trump, however, described Hamas’ latest response as a sign the group is “ready for a lasting PEACE,” and urged Israel to stop bombing Gaza, though Israeli strikes have continued.

Shift From a Phased Approach

An official familiar with the Egypt talks told Reuters that negotiators are aiming for a comprehensive agreement before implementing a ceasefire — a departure from previous “phased” efforts that collapsed during follow-up rounds.

“This time, mediators want to avoid repeating that pattern,” the official said, emphasizing the push for a single, unified deal. Rubio echoed that urgency on ABC’s This Week, saying, “These talks cannot take weeks or even multiple days. We want to see this happen very fast.”

Fighting Rages On

Despite diplomatic progress, Israeli attacks continued across Gaza on Sunday. Local health authorities reported at least 19 deaths from air and ground strikes, including civilians seeking aid in the southern part of the enclave and others killed in Gaza City.

Ahmed Assad, a displaced Palestinian man in central Gaza, expressed frustration as the fighting persisted. “We do not see any change. On the contrary, we don’t know what to do — should we stay on the streets or try to leave?” he said.

Signs of Israeli Optimism

Meanwhile, optimism grew in Israel amid hopes that Trump’s plan could bring an end to the conflict. The Israeli shekel climbed to a three-year high against the dollar, and Tel Aviv’s stock index hit a record level.

“It’s the first time in months that I’m actually hopeful,” said Tel Aviv resident Gil Shelly. “Trump has really given us reason to believe again.”

Still, domestic politics remain tense. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces growing pressure from hostage families and a war-weary public, while far-right ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir threaten to collapse his government if Israel halts its military campaign.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, however, vowed to back Netanyahu if it means securing peace. “We won’t let extremists torpedo the deal,” he said. Israel launched its offensive in Gaza following Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack, which killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and saw 251 taken hostage, according to Israeli figures.