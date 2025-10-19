Hamas May Target Gaza Civilians, Warns US

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldHamas May Target Gaza Civilians, Warns US

The US said such an attack “would constitute a direct and grave violation” of the truce negotiated by President Donald Trump to end two years of fighting between Israel and Hamas.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 08:32 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The United States has warned of a possible imminent attack on Gaza, citing “credible reports” that Hamas may violate the current ceasefire agreement by targeting Palestinian civilians.

In a statement on Saturday, the US State Department said such an attack “would constitute a direct and grave violation” of the truce negotiated by President Donald Trump to end two years of fighting between Israel and Hamas. The statement said the guarantor nations are demanding that Hamas honour its obligations under the ceasefire and cautioned that “should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire.”

US Reaffirms Commitment To Protect Civilians In Gaza

The US and other guarantors reaffirmed their commitment to protecting civilians, maintaining calm on the ground, and advancing peace and prosperity for Gaza and the wider region.

President Trump also reacted to the intelligence, warning on social media that continued violence by Hamas would leave “no choice” but for external forces to intervene. He later told reporters that the United States would not deploy American troops to Gaza, saying, “It’s not going to be us… There are people very close, very nearby that will go in,” and suggesting other actors could step in “under our auspices.”

The State Department’s alert and the president’s remarks underscore growing international concern that any deliberate attack on civilians would undermine the fragile truce and derail recent diplomatic progress.

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 08:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Hamas Israel Gaza War
