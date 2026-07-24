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English NewsNewsWorldGermany's Friedrich Merz Announces Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Leadership Changes

Germany's Friedrich Merz Announces Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Leadership Changes

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced a Cabinet reshuffle in the wake of the resignation of conservative heavyweight Jens Spahn over a surrogacy controversy. More changes are expected in future.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 05:36 PM (IST)
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  • Reshuffle follows Jens Spahn's resignation over surrogacy controversy.

Edited by: Saim Dušan Inayatullah

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced a Cabinet reshuffle on Friday morning.

Carsten Linnemann, who until now served as general secretary of Merz's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), will replace Nina Warken as health minister.

Meanwhile, Warken will become the chancellor's new chief of staff following a recent vacancy. She becomes the first woman to hold that job.

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"The personnel changes follow a clear line," Merz said. "We want a government that works with great vigor and pleasure and also represents the personal diversity of our society and politics. We are a reform government and want to continue showing that."

Philipp Amthor was also present at the press conference as Merz's new minister of state responsible for managing the federal government's relations with Germany's 16 states.

Merz said he would announce further changes to the cabinet in the near future. Those decisions would take "a few days yet, and perhaps more time," he said.

German tabloid Bild separately reported Transport Minister Patrick Schnieder would step down, although Merz did not comment on this portfolio in his press conference on Friday morning.

Multiple German media outlets have also tipped CDU treasurer Franziska Hoppermann to become the party's new general secretary.

Resignation Prompts Reshuffle

Friday's announcement comes after the CDU's parliamentry leader, Jens Spahn, resigned over a surrogacy controversy last weekend.

Spahn had announced that he became a parent with the help of a surrogate mother in the United States. He was accused of hypocrisy because surrogacy is banned in Germany and the CDU has repeatedly voted to support this ban.

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Merz appointed his previous chief of staff, Thorsten Frei, to fill the position on Wednesday, and used this opportunity to make further changes on Friday.

The chancellor's popularity has sunk to rock-bottom levels while Europe's biggest economy continues to face years of stagnation.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Nina Warken's new position?

Nina Warken will serve as the chancellor's new chief of staff. She is the first woman to hold this significant role.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 05:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Germany CDU Cabinet Reshuffle Friedrich Merz German Politics
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