French President Macron Reappoints Sébastien Lecornu As Country's Prime Minister Again

In an unprecedented political turnaround, French President Emmanuel Macron has reappointed his centrist ally Sébastien Lecornu as prime minister—just days after accepting his resignation and witnessing his government collapse within 14 hours of its formation.

Lecornu Returns ‘Out of Duty’

Lecornu said he agreed to resume the role “out of duty”, pledging to “do everything possible to provide France with a budget by the end of the year and to address the daily life issues of our fellow citizens”.

He added, “We must put an end to this political crisis that is exasperating the French people and end this instability that is harming France’s image and its interests.”

Macron’s decision to reappoint Lecornu underscores the gravity of the political turmoil gripping France. Within his Renaissance party, MP Shannon Seban described Lecornu’s return as essential for “stability”, while outgoing education minister Élisabeth Borne said he could “build compromise for France”.

Opposition Slams Macron’s Decision

However, opposition parties have sharply criticised the move, calling it a refusal by Macron to widen his government to reflect France’s divided parliament.

Far-right National Rally president Jordan Bardella described the reappointment as a “bad joke”, a “shame on democracy”, and a “humiliation for the French people”. He vowed that his party would back a vote of no-confidence “at the soonest opportunity”.

The Socialist Party confirmed it had made “no deal” to avoid supporting a no-confidence vote, while Green Party leader Marine Tondelier labelled Lecornu’s reappointment “incredible”.

A Leadership Crisis And Political Deadlock

Macron faces one of the most serious domestic crises since first assuming the presidency in 2017. Lecornu’s dramatic resignation earlier this week—just 14 hours after unveiling his cabinet—came amid fierce criticism that he had failed to broaden his government to include a wider range of political perspectives.

At 39, Lecornu is France’s third prime minister in just one year. Formerly defence minister, he gained recognition for overseeing an increase in military spending. His brief tenure reflects a broader pattern of instability following Macron’s decision to call a snap election last year, which resulted in a fragmented parliament divided among left, far-right, and centrist blocs.

Fractured Parliament, Pressing Economic Challenges

France’s parliament remains deadlocked, with no single group commanding a majority. A national budget for 2026 must be passed within weeks, but political divisions have paralysed progress. The reappointment came after a day of tense consultations between Macron and opposition leaders at the Élysée Palace. Several attendees later accused the president of being unresponsive—one describing the talks as “like talking to a wall”.

Julien Aubert, vice-president of Les Républicains, condemned the decision as “a provocation”, saying: “Reappointing the same prime minister after such a circus is a provocation – the messaging is terrible.”

Others struck a more conciliatory note. Vincent Jeanbrun, the party’s spokesperson in parliament, said the move “gives a chance for stability”.

Economic Impact Of Political Instability

Macron’s approval ratings have dropped to historic lows, with political commentator Alain Minc telling BFMTV that the president had become “politically radioactive”.

France’s central bank governor, François Villeroy de Galhau, warned that prolonged political uncertainty would hurt business confidence and economic growth. “Uncertainty is … the number one enemy of growth,” he said in an interview with RTL radio.

Under the French political system, the president appoints the prime minister to lead domestic governance while retaining control over foreign policy and national security. Lecornu is now expected to form a government over the weekend, with a first cabinet meeting scheduled for Monday.