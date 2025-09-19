Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldRecognising Palestinian Statehood Best Way To Isolate Hamas: French President Macron

Recognising Palestinian Statehood Best Way To Isolate Hamas: French President Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron says recognising a Palestinian state is the best way to isolate Hamas, warning Israel its Gaza offensive is 'counterproductive' and damaging its global image.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 07:53 AM (IST)

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that officially recognising a Palestinian state would be the strongest way to weaken Hamas, while again voicing sharp criticism of Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

"Recognising a Palestinian state is just deciding to say: The legitimate perspective of Palestinian people and what they suffer today has nothing to do with Hamas," Macron told Israel’s Channel 12 in an interview conducted in English. "Recognition of a Palestinian state is the best way to isolate Hamas."

Push For Recognition At The United Nations

France and the United Kingdom are among several Western nations preparing to back a resolution this month at the United Nations General Assembly that would grant Palestine formal recognition. The initiative is seen as a renewed attempt to revive the long-stalled two-state solution, a vision of peace that Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to reject.

Macron warned that time is running out. With Israeli settlers expanding their presence in the occupied West Bank, he said it was "the last minute before proposing the two states would become totally impossible."

Escalating Violence In Gaza

On Thursday, Israeli tanks and warplanes struck Gaza City in a massive ground offensive, marking another chapter in a conflict that reignited after Hamas’ deadly attacks on Israel in October 2023. Those attacks left 1,219 people dead, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

Israel’s response has been relentless. The health ministry in Gaza, whose data the United Nations regards as credible, reports at least 65,141 deaths so far, also largely civilians.

Macron: Offensive Damaging Israel’s Global Standing

Macron did not mince words about Israel’s military approach. He called the current operations in Gaza "totally counterproductive" and ultimately "a failure."

"You are completely destroying the image and the credibility of Israel, not just in the region, but in public opinion everywhere," he warned.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 07:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Emmanuel Macron Macron Middle East Conflict Hamas France UN General Assembly Gaza Offensive Palestinian State Palestinian Recognition
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Threats To India, China Won't Work': Russia Slams US Tariffs As Trump Softens Stance
'Threats To India, China Won't Work': Russia Slams US Tariffs As Trump Softens Stance
India
DUSU Election 2025: Delhi University Records 39.45% Turnout, Results To Be Declared Today
DUSU Election Records 39.45% Turnout, Results To Be Declared Today
World
US Revokes Sanctions Waiver On Iran's Chabahar Port. What Does It Mean For India?
US Revokes Sanctions Waiver On Iran's Chabahar Port. What Does It Mean For India?
India
Why Operation Sindoor Took Place Past Midnight On May 7: CDS Explains; Reveals Navy’s Role — VIDEO
Why Op Sindoor Took Place Past Midnight On May 7: CDS Explains; Reveals Navy’s Role
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking news: Multiple incidents across India and America spark security and safety concerns
Breaking: Cloudburst In Chamoli’s Nandanagar Destroys Homes, Cars Buried, 5 People Missing
Breaking: Jam River Floods Villages In MP, Bolero Plunges Into River In Rajasthan’s Bundi
Breaking: Bolero Car Falls Into River In Bundi, SDRF Search Operation Underway
Breaking: Shooting In Pennsylvania Kills Three Police Officers, Fresh Violence After Charlie Kirk Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget