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HomeNewsWorldFrance Eases Travel Rules: Indian Passengers Get Major Visa Boost

France Eases Travel Rules: Indian Passengers Get Major Visa Boost

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during the weekly briefing in New Delhi that the new rule has been in effect since April 10, 2026.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 09:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian nationals no longer need transit visa for France.
  • Eased travel rule effective from April 10, 2026.
  • Decision follows President Macron's recent visit to India.

Indian nationals transiting through France by air will no longer require an airport transit visa (ATV), the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday, marking a significant easing of travel norms.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during the weekly briefing in New Delhi that the new rule has been in effect since April 10, 2026.

“Indian nationals transiting through mainland France exclusively by air will no longer need a transit visa, with effect from 10th April, 2026... The decision reflects the enduring partnership between India and France, elevated to the level of a special global strategic partnership during the recent visit of President Macron and further facilitation of smoother movement of people and enhanced people-to-people ties,” Jaiswal said.

Decision Follows Macron’s Visit

The move follows French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India in February 2026, during which he announced steps to ease travel for Indian nationals transiting through France.

A decree amending visa and entry requirements for foreigners was subsequently adopted and published in the Official Gazette (Journal Officiel) on April 9, 2026.

What Changes For Indian Travellers

An airport transit visa is a short-term authorisation that allows travellers to pass through a country while en route to another destination, typically during a layover in the airport’s international zone.

For France, this visa was required for passengers travelling between two non-Schengen destinations via a French airport without entering the Schengen Area.

With the new rule, Indian passport holders transiting through mainland France by air will no longer need to obtain this visa.

When A Visa Is Still Required

Travellers will still need a short-stay visa if they plan to pass through immigration control, change airports, or stay overnight during a layover.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Do Indian nationals still need an airport transit visa (ATV) when transiting through France by air?

No, Indian nationals transiting exclusively by air through mainland France no longer require an airport transit visa. This rule has been effective since April 10, 2026.

When did this new rule regarding transit visas for Indian nationals in France come into effect?

The new rule has been in effect since April 10, 2026. This change followed French President Macron's visit to India in February 2026.

What is an airport transit visa?

An airport transit visa allows travelers to pass through a country's airport while en route to another destination, typically during a layover. It's for transiting without entering the Schengen Area.

Are there any situations where Indian nationals will still need a visa to transit through France?

Yes, you will still need a visa if you plan to pass through immigration control, change airports, or stay overnight during your layover in France.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 09:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
France France Travellers France Visa Indian Travellers To France
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