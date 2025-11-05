Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldFrance Car Attack: Suspect Shouts ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ While Ramming Crowd, MP Aide Critically Hurt

France Car Attack: Suspect Shouts ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ While Ramming Crowd, MP Aide Critically Hurt

The female aide, working for Pascal Markowsky of the National Rally party, is reported to have suffered multiple fractures and a head injury.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 10:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A driver suspected of deliberately ploughing his car into a crowd on France’s holiday island of Ile d’Oleron this morning has injured at least ten people, including a senior female aide to far-right MP Pascal Markowsky, who is among two victims in a critical condition. Emergency services were deployed in large numbers after the vehicle, reportedly carrying gas cannisters in its boot, struck pedestrians. Witnesses said the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar” during his arrest. An investigation for attempted murder has been opened, while the suspect remains in police custody.

The female aide, working for Pascal Markowsky of the National Rally party, is reported to have suffered multiple fractures and a head injury. She is one of two victims currently in the intensive care unit. Both were airlifted to the University Hospital of Poitiers for urgent treatment.

Markowsky, 71, a veteran of the party since its days as the National Front, expressed concern over his aide’s condition.

Suspect Arrested; Motive Under Investigation

The 35-year-old local man suspected of carrying out the attack was arrested by police. Witnesses confirmed he shouted “Allahu Akbar” while being detained. French prosecutor Arnaud Laraize said, “When he was arrested, he shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’. The words were heard by several witnesses. However, the motive has not been confirmed and the investigation will have to determine this.”

Police discovered gas cannisters in the boot of the vehicle. He was initially held at Saint-Pierre-d’Oleron police station and was expected to be transferred to a more secure facility on the mainland. Authorities confirmed the suspect was not on any anti-terrorism files, and France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor is not leading the investigation at this stage.

Political Fallout

The incident has sparked outrage within the National Rally (RN). Party MP Sebastien Chenu said in the National Assembly, “There is an urgent need to define what Islamism is. The suspect shouted Allahu Akbar when he was arrested.”

The investigation continues as authorities assess whether the attack was motivated by terrorism or other factors.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 10:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Paris France World News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Stage Set For High-Stakes Bihar Battle With Phase 1 Voting Tomorrow: Key Seats, Candidates, Other Details
Stage Set For High-Stakes Bihar Battle With Phase 1 Voting Tomorrow: Key Seats, Candidates, Other Details
India
PM Modi Meets Women’s World Cup Champions, Praises Team’s Grit & Comeback
PM Modi Meets Women’s World Cup Champions, Praises Team’s Grit & Comeback
World
Bangladesh Bans Zakir Naik's Entry After India's Extradition Warning
Bangladesh Bans Zakir Naik's Entry After India's Extradition Warning
India
Haryana Women Reject Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Fraud Allegation, Say ‘No Vote Chori Here’
Haryana Women Reject Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Fraud Allegation, Say ‘No Vote Chori Here’
Advertisement

Videos

UP Transformed from Chaos to Growth Hub, Says CM; Claims Global Investors Showing Interest
Major Mishap Averted During Mumbai Monorail Trial as Front Coach Suffers Damage at Wadala
RJD Spokesperson Slams JD(U), Says Lalu’s Legacy Is of Justice Not Fear Ahead of Bihar Polls
Bihar Villagers Allege Electoral Roll Deletions, Demand Probe Ahead of Polls
Anurag Labels Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks an Insult to the Army, Sparks Political Row in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget