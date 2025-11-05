France Car Attack: Suspect Shouts ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ While Ramming Crowd, MP Aide Critically Hurt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A driver suspected of deliberately ploughing his car into a crowd on France’s holiday island of Ile d’Oleron this morning has injured at least ten people, including a senior female aide to far-right MP Pascal Markowsky, who is among two victims in a critical condition. Emergency services were deployed in large numbers after the vehicle, reportedly carrying gas cannisters in its boot, struck pedestrians. Witnesses said the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar” during his arrest. An investigation for attempted murder has been opened, while the suspect remains in police custody.

The female aide, working for Pascal Markowsky of the National Rally party, is reported to have suffered multiple fractures and a head injury. She is one of two victims currently in the intensive care unit. Both were airlifted to the University Hospital of Poitiers for urgent treatment.

Markowsky, 71, a veteran of the party since its days as the National Front, expressed concern over his aide’s condition.

Suspect Arrested; Motive Under Investigation

The 35-year-old local man suspected of carrying out the attack was arrested by police. Witnesses confirmed he shouted “Allahu Akbar” while being detained. French prosecutor Arnaud Laraize said, “When he was arrested, he shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’. The words were heard by several witnesses. However, the motive has not been confirmed and the investigation will have to determine this.”

Police discovered gas cannisters in the boot of the vehicle. He was initially held at Saint-Pierre-d’Oleron police station and was expected to be transferred to a more secure facility on the mainland. Authorities confirmed the suspect was not on any anti-terrorism files, and France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor is not leading the investigation at this stage.

Political Fallout

The incident has sparked outrage within the National Rally (RN). Party MP Sebastien Chenu said in the National Assembly, “There is an urgent need to define what Islamism is. The suspect shouted Allahu Akbar when he was arrested.”

The investigation continues as authorities assess whether the attack was motivated by terrorism or other factors.