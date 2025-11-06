Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldFIFA Launches New Peace Prize For 2026 World Cup Draw; US President Trump May Win

FIFA Launches New Peace Prize For 2026 World Cup Draw; US President Trump May Win

FIFA has launched the FIFA Peace Prize, debuting at the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington, to honour individuals uniting people through football and inspiring hope for future generations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 12:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

FIFA has unveiled a new annual accolade, the FIFA Peace Prize, which will be awarded for the first time during the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington, the global football governing body announced Wednesday.

Football for Peace: FIFA’s New Initiative

“Football stands for peace. On behalf of the entire global football community, the FIFA Peace Prize, Football Unites the World, will honour individuals who bring people together and inspire hope for future generations,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

The announcement came ahead of Infantino’s appearance at the America Business Forum in Miami, where US President Donald Trump and Argentine football legend Lionel Messi were also scheduled to speak. The Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez has handed over the key to the city to Lionel Messi at the America Business Forum!

Speculation Mounts Over First Recipient

FIFA has not yet revealed the inaugural recipient of the award, but speculation has already begun. Many observers have suggested that Trump, a known ally of Infantino, could be a potential contender. He is expected to attend the World Cup draw on December 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC.

Earlier this year, Trump, standing beside Infantino in the Oval Office, officially announced that the World Cup draw would take place at the Kennedy Center. The venue, Trump noted, symbolises his “war on ‘woke’ culture,” highlighting the US president’s ongoing efforts to cement his influence in high-profile international events.

Trump, Nobel Peace Prize, and the World Cup

Since returning to office for a second term in January, Trump has repeatedly claimed he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for his role in mediating global conflicts. However, the Norwegian Nobel Committee last month bypassed him, awarding the prize instead to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to run from June 11 to July 19, will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will span three nations in North America.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
Gianni Infantino Donald Trump Lionel Messi 2026 WORLD CUP Donald Trump.
