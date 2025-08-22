FBI Raids Trump's Ex-Advisor John Bolton’s Home After He Slammed US Tariffs On India

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldFBI Raids Trump's Ex-Advisor John Bolton’s Home After He Slammed US Tariffs On India

After calling Trump “not fit to be President,” former NSA John Bolton’s home was raided by the FBI in a classified documents probe, fueling sharp political backlash and renewed controversy.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 06:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Federal agents searched the home of John Bolton, Donald Trump’s former national security adviser and one of his fiercest critics, early Friday morning, according to multiple reports. The raid, carried out around 7 a.m. ET at Bolton’s residence in the Washington, D.C., area, was linked to an investigation into the handling of classified documents, the Associated Press reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Bolton, who was not at home when FBI agents arrived, told CNN he was unaware of the search until contacted by reporters. “I wasn’t aware of it and I’m looking into it further,” he said. The FBI and Justice Department declined to comment, though an FBI spokesperson told The New York Times that agents were “conducting court-authorized activity in the area.” The Associated Press noted that Bolton has not been detained or charged with any crime.

The New York Post first reported the search, while CNN journalists on the ground observed FBI officers outside Bolton’s Maryland property. Adding to the speculation, FBI Director Kash Patel posted a cryptic note on X Friday morning: “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.”

Bolton’s long-running feud with Trump has been no secret. He clashed with the former president during his 17-month tenure as national security adviser over issues ranging from Iran and Afghanistan to North Korea. Later, his explosive memoir triggered a legal battle after the Trump administration attempted unsuccessfully to block its publication, claiming it contained classified material.

Speaking after news of the raid, Bolton sharpened his criticism of Trump, telling reporters:

“I want Indians to understand that what is happening at the top level with Trump isn’t what the rest of America thinks. Unfortunately, Trump keeps doing this kind of thing. It’s one reason why I think he’s not fit to be President.”

His comments echo broader frustrations among critics who accuse Trump of politicizing government power. Earlier this year, Trump revoked the security clearances of dozens of former intelligence officials on his first day back in office—Bolton included—and also canceled protective details for him and two other ex-officials.

Meanwhile, Trump ally Roger Stone used the moment to taunt Bolton on social media, writing: “Good morning. John Bolton. How does it feel to have your home raided at 6 o’clock in the morning?”

The raid has already sparked debate in Washington. Meghan Hays, a former White House special adviser under President Joe Biden, told CNN the search “seems extremely political, extremely petty” and described it as “pure revenge” and a “poor use of FBI resources.”

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 06:36 PM (IST)
