British Sikh Man Fatally Stabbed In East London, Murder Investigation Underway

A 30-year-old British Sikh man has been fatally stabbed in what police believe was a targeted attack involving individuals known to one another. The victim, identified by authorities as Gurmuk Singh, affectionately known as Gary, was killed on Felbrigge Road in Ilford, East London, last week.

Emergency services were called to the scene after reports of an altercation at a residential address. Paramedics treated Gary for serious stab wounds, but despite their efforts, he was declared dead at the scene.

Murder Charge Filed, Additional Arrests Made

Following the incident, police arrested 27-year-old Amardeep Singh on suspicion of murder. He has since been formally charged and is being held in custody. Singh is scheduled to stand trial at London’s Old Bailey on January 5, 2026.

In connection with the investigation, officers also detained a 29-year-old man and three women aged 29, 30, and 54. All four have been released on bail pending further inquiries, with their bail conditions extending until October.

Family Pays Tribute To A "Social Butterfly"

In a heartfelt statement shared through the Metropolitan Police, Gary’s family described him as a cherished and sociable soul.

“Gary was a well-loved man who had a remarkable ability to connect with everyone he met,” the family said. “A true social butterfly, nothing brought him more joy than being surrounded by his family. Gary will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on in our hearts forever.”

Post-Mortem Confirms Cause Of Death

A post-mortem examination revealed that Gary died from a stab wound to his left thigh. An inquest into his death has been opened and adjourned, as detectives continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke from the Met’s Specialist Crime North unit emphasised that the incident appears to be isolated but acknowledged the broader impact on the local community.

“An incident of this nature sends shockwaves throughout the local area and we understand the direct impact on the community,” Yorke stated. “ People can expect to see an uptick in police presence while officers conduct initial investigations. Please do not hesitate to speak to them if you have any concerns at all.”