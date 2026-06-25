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English NewsNewsWorldNepal Earthquake: Mild Quake Strikes Jumla District

Nepal Earthquake: Mild Quake Strikes Jumla District

A mild earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale shook Jumla district in western Nepal early Thursday morning, tremors also felt in nearby Kalikot & Mugu, no damage or injuries were reported.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 11:36 PM (IST)

Kathmandu: Jumla in western Nepal was hit by a mild earthquake early Thursday morning, officials said here.

The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring Kalikot and Mugu districts, all in Karnali province of the Himalayan nation.

The earthquake of magnitude 4.1 was recorded at 5.36 am with its epicentre located at Tamti in Jumla district, about 700 kilometres west of Kathmandu, according to the Nepal Earthquake Research and Monitoring Centre (NERMC).

However, there was no immediate report of any damage caused by the tremor, officials said.

Earlier on June 21, an earthquake of similar (4.1) magnitude had occurred in Shrinagar of Humla district in the western province.

Nepal, which experiences multiple quakes in any given year, lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), which makes the Himalayan nation extremely vulnerable to earthquakes. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 11:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Natural Disaster Seismic Activity Nepal Earthquake Earthquake News Western Nepal Jumla Nepal Tremors Earthquake Update
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