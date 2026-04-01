Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldNYC Mayor Mamdani meets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during first visit to UNHQ

NYC Mayor Mamdani meets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during first visit to UNHQ

United Nations, Apr 1 (PTI): New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during his first-ever visit to the United Nations headquarters her.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Apr 2026 05:28 AM (IST)

United Nations, Apr 1 (PTI): New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during his first-ever visit to the United Nations headquarters here.

Guterres welcomed Mamdani Tuesday morning at the UN headquarters and thanked the mayor “for the outstanding relationship and support received from the host city”, a readout of the meeting issued by the secretary general’s spokesperson said.

“Noting the critical role that cities play in today's world, the Secretary-General discussed with the Mayor how to deepen the cooperation with the city of New York. The Secretary-General looks forward to continuing the dialogue between the United Nations and New York City,” the readout said.

In comments to UN News, Mamdani said "We are so proud to be the host city of the United Nations, and we're proud at what it represents, which is the fact that we are part of something larger than just ourselves.

“This is a city where more than three million New Yorkers were born outside of this country, myself included, and the United Nations is something that we are proud to welcome each and every day, and we're excited to continue that partnership,” he said.

Mamdani said it was his first visit to the UN Headquarters, adding that “It's beautiful.” Mamdani was sworn-in as New York City Mayor by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at his formal inauguration at City Hall on January 1, just hours after he was administered oath of office by New York Attorney General Letitia James at a private ceremony in an old subway station here, making him the first South Asian and Muslim elected to helm the largest city in the US.

Mamdani’s official residence Gracie Mansion is about 5 km from the UN Headquarters in Manhattan.

Indian-descent Mamdani is the son of filmmaker Mira Nair and Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani. He was born and raised in Kampala, Uganda and moved to New York City with his family when he was seven. Mamdani became a naturalised US citizen only recently in 2018. PTI YAS ARB ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Related Video

POLITICAL ACE: Former Tennis Star Leander Paes Joins BJP Ahead of Bengal Elections

Published at : 01 Apr 2026 05:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News World News 01 April 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
NYC Mayor Mamdani meets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during first visit to UNHQ
NYC Mayor Mamdani meets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during first visit to UNHQ
World
Systematically crushing Iran, forging alliances with important countries in West Asia: Netanyahu
Systematically crushing Iran, forging alliances with important countries in West Asia: Netanyahu
World
Trump Shares Poll Claiming 89% Support For Iran War, Says Conflict Nearing End
Trump Shares Poll Claiming 89% Support For Iran War, Says Conflict Nearing End
World
Iran To Target 18 US Companies In Middle East Including Microsoft, Apple, Google From April 1
Iran To Target 18 US Companies In Middle East Including Microsoft, Apple, Google
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICAL ACE: Former Tennis Star Leander Paes Joins BJP Ahead of Bengal Elections
GLOBAL CONFLICT: AI-Assisted Strikes Escalate US-Israel Attacks on Iran, 11 Dead in Mahallat
GLOBAL ALERT: Iran Threatens UAE as US Considers Ground Operation on Kharg Island
TRAGEDY ALERT: Nalanda Temple Stampede Claims 8 Lives Amid Mahavir Jayanti Crowds
War Update: UAE intercepts Iranian Shahed drones mid-air, video surfaces
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
Protecting Children In The Digital Age: The Legal Case For Regulating Social Media Access
Opinion
Embed widget