HomeNewsWorldTrump Faces Protesters Calling Him ‘The Hitler Of Our Time’ During DC Restaurant Visit

Trump Faces Protesters Calling Him ‘The Hitler Of Our Time’ During DC Restaurant Visit

Donald Trump’s rare dinner outing in Washington DC sparked protests, with demonstrators chanting “Free Palestine” and calling him “the Hitler of our time” before being escorted out.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 12:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Donald Trump’s rare visit to a Washington DC restaurant turned tense on Tuesday evening when protesters interrupted his dinner plans with chants of “Free Palestine” and accusations of being “the Hitler of our time.”

The US President, flanked by Secret Service and top cabinet members, walked into Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak and Stone Crab, a popular eatery just a block from the White House. His presence drew mixed reactions: some onlookers cheered, while others booed loudly. Online, the incident quickly ignited debate, with comments ranging from criticism of the Secret Service’s handling of the situation to mockery of the protesters themselves.

One user wrote, “Why did the Secret Service allow them to get that close?” while another posted, “They won’t forget that glare.”

ALSO READ: Trump Seeks EU Backing On 100% Tariffs For China, India Amid Ukraine War Pressure

‘Free Palestine’ Chants Inside The Restaurant

As Trump greeted diners inside, a group of demonstrators unfurled Palestinian flags and began chanting, “Free DC, Free Palestine, Trump is the Hitler of our time.”

The group, later identified as members of Code Pink, was swiftly escorted out by police. Video footage shared on social media showed Trump walking towards the protesters, standing in front of them with a smile before gesturing for them to leave. One protester shouted as she exited, “He’s terrorising communities in D.C.”

Despite the disruption, Trump appeared unfazed.

Trump Declares DC Safe After Crackdown

The dinner marked Trump’s first visit to a DC restaurant in two terms, aside from meals at his now-closed Pennsylvania Avenue hotel steakhouse. Accompanied by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the president used the occasion to highlight his administration’s federal crime crackdown.

“Here I am standing out in the middle of the street. I wouldn’t have done this three months ago, four months ago. I certainly wouldn’t have done it a year ago. This was one of the most unsafe cities in the country. Now it’s as safe as there is in the country,” Trump said outside before entering.

He hinted at expanding the operation to other cities, noting, “We’ll be announcing another city that we’re going to very shortly, we’re working it out.”

For Trump, the dinner was more than just a meal — it was a chance to project confidence in his law-and-order policies, even as protesters attempted to steal the spotlight.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 12:21 PM (IST)
Donald Trump Protest DC Trump Restaurant Visit Trump Free Palestine Protest
