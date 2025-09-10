Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessTrump Seeks EU Backing On 100% Tariffs For China, India Amid Ukraine War Pressure

Trump Seeks EU Backing On 100% Tariffs For China, India Amid Ukraine War Pressure

Trump’s proposal was reportedly conveyed via conference call to EU sanctions envoy David O’Sullivan and other senior European officials currently in Washington for sanctions consultations.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 11:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump  reportedly urged European Union officials to consider imposing tariffs of up to 100 per cent on Chinese imports and to extend similar measures to India.

Citing  officials familiar with the discussions, Reuters reported that the move is intended to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin as the war in Ukraine enters another year.

Calls for Coordinated Tariff Strategy

Trump’s proposal was reportedly conveyed via conference call to EU sanctions envoy David O’Sullivan and other senior European officials currently in Washington for sanctions consultations. According to an EU diplomat, Washington made it clear that the US would be willing to apply matching tariffs if Europe agreed to join the effort.

“They are basically saying: We’ll do this, but you need to do it with us,” the diplomat explained.

The strategy would mark a departure from the European Union’s current approach, which has largely relied on sanctions aimed at isolating Russia’s economy. Tariffs, however, would be a significant shift, broadening the scope of pressure to include major energy buyers such as China and India.

Targeting Russian Oil Buyers

Both India and China have become key consumers of Russian oil since Western nations moved to cut purchases following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Their demand has helped Russia maintain economic stability despite extensive sanctions. By targeting these nations, Trump hopes to tighten the squeeze on the Kremlin.

The proposal follows a series of tariff escalations by Washington. Earlier this summer, Trump raised duties on Indian goods by 25 percentage points, partly in response to New Delhi’s oil trade with Moscow. He has also regularly threatened more severe trade penalties on both India and China over their ties with Russia.

Europe’s Mixed Energy Record

The US President has at times criticised Europe itself for failing to fully sever links with Russia. Despite sharp reductions, Russia still accounted for about 19 per cent of EU gas imports last year, though the bloc insists it remains committed to phasing out reliance on Russian energy altogether.

Trade Signals With India

Later on Tuesday, Trump appeared to temper his stance towards India, suggesting in a social media post that Washington and New Delhi were actively working to reduce trade barriers. He also expressed anticipation over upcoming talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While the US administration pushes for a tougher global stance on Russia, the prospect of sweeping tariffs against two of the world’s largest economies, China and India, raises the possibility of significant geopolitical and economic consequences.

Also read
Published at : 10 Sep 2025 11:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump EU Russia Ukraine Trump Tariffs
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
India
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
World
Poland's Airspace Violated By 'Drone-Type Objects' From Russia, Major Airports Shut
Poland's Airspace Violated By Russian Drones, Major Airports Shut
India
Nepal Unrest: Indians Return As Protests Continue; Security Tightened At UP Borders, Markets Shut — Updates
Nepal Unrest: Indians Return As Protests Continue; Security Tightened At UP Borders, Markets Shut — Updates
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Joint Operation Uncovers ISI Network, Terror Plan Neutralized | ABP NEWS
Unrest In Nepal: Flights Canceled Amid Unrest at Tribhuvan International Airport | ABP NEWS
Unrest In Nepal: Former MPs and Lawmakers’ Houses Torched Amid Unrest in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Responds to Donald Trump’s Statement, Looks Forward to Talks | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Nepal’s Capital Erupts in Violence as Protests Against Government Intensify | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget