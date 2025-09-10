Trump Seeks EU Backing On 100% Tariffs For China, India Amid Ukraine War Pressure

US President Donald Trump reportedly urged European Union officials to consider imposing tariffs of up to 100 per cent on Chinese imports and to extend similar measures to India.

Citing officials familiar with the discussions, Reuters reported that the move is intended to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin as the war in Ukraine enters another year.

Calls for Coordinated Tariff Strategy

Trump’s proposal was reportedly conveyed via conference call to EU sanctions envoy David O’Sullivan and other senior European officials currently in Washington for sanctions consultations. According to an EU diplomat, Washington made it clear that the US would be willing to apply matching tariffs if Europe agreed to join the effort.

“They are basically saying: We’ll do this, but you need to do it with us,” the diplomat explained.

The strategy would mark a departure from the European Union’s current approach, which has largely relied on sanctions aimed at isolating Russia’s economy. Tariffs, however, would be a significant shift, broadening the scope of pressure to include major energy buyers such as China and India.

Targeting Russian Oil Buyers

Both India and China have become key consumers of Russian oil since Western nations moved to cut purchases following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Their demand has helped Russia maintain economic stability despite extensive sanctions. By targeting these nations, Trump hopes to tighten the squeeze on the Kremlin.

The proposal follows a series of tariff escalations by Washington. Earlier this summer, Trump raised duties on Indian goods by 25 percentage points, partly in response to New Delhi’s oil trade with Moscow. He has also regularly threatened more severe trade penalties on both India and China over their ties with Russia.

Europe’s Mixed Energy Record

The US President has at times criticised Europe itself for failing to fully sever links with Russia. Despite sharp reductions, Russia still accounted for about 19 per cent of EU gas imports last year, though the bloc insists it remains committed to phasing out reliance on Russian energy altogether.

Trade Signals With India

Later on Tuesday, Trump appeared to temper his stance towards India, suggesting in a social media post that Washington and New Delhi were actively working to reduce trade barriers. He also expressed anticipation over upcoming talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While the US administration pushes for a tougher global stance on Russia, the prospect of sweeping tariffs against two of the world’s largest economies, China and India, raises the possibility of significant geopolitical and economic consequences.