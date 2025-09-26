Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldDrone Activity Forces Danish Airport Shutdown; PM Frederiksen Pins Blame On Russia

Drone Activity Forces Danish Airport Shutdown; PM Frederiksen Pins Blame On Russia

The closure is the latest in a string of drone-related incidents this week that Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has described as "hybrid attacks."

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 06:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Denmark faced another air travel disruption late Thursday night as Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark was forced to close briefly following a suspected drone sighting, police and local media reported. The closure is the latest in a string of drone-related incidents this week that Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has described as "hybrid attacks."

Aalborg Airport Closure Disrupts Flights

Authorities shut the airspace over Aalborg Airport at around 11:40 pm local time (2140 GMT) after drones were reportedly seen in the vicinity, an airport official told DR, the public broadcaster, as cited by Economic Times.

It was later confirmed by the regional police on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that the shutdown was due to suspected drone activity. The airspace reopened around 12:35 am on Friday, though officials have not yet verified whether drones were indeed present.

Consequently, a KLM flight from Amsterdam was forced to turn back, and led to the cancellation of a Scandinavian Airlines flight from Copenhagen, flight-tracking websites revealed.

String of Drone Incidents Across Denmark

The latest closure comes after drones were spotted earlier this week at Aalborg, Esbjerg, Sonderborg airports and the Skrydstrup air base. These sightings forced Aalborg Airport to suspend operations for several hours on Thursday, while Copenhagen Airport was also briefly shut down earlier in the week.

The incidents in Denmark follow similar drone incursions in Norway, Poland and Romania, as well as an alleged violation of Estonian airspace by Russian fighter jets, raising additional concerns about regional airspace security.

Danish PM: "Denmark Victim of Hybrid Attacks"

In a video message on Thursday, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Denmark had been "the victim of hybrid attacks", a term often used to describe unconventional forms of warfare that combine military and non-military tactics.

Although investigators have not yet identified those responsible, Frederiksen added, "Russia is the main country that poses a threat to Europe’s security."

Russia Rejects Allegations

Moscow, however, has strongly denied involvement. The Russian Embassy in Copenhagen called the allegations a "staged provocation" and said Russia "firmly rejects" any suggestion it played a role in the Danish drone incidents.

Also read
Published at : 26 Sep 2025 06:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
DENMARK Drone Activity Hybrid Attack
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
Lathi Charge In Bareilly After Friday Prayers As Protestors Pelt Stone Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign
World
India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim On Modi-Putin Talks Over Ukraine
India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim On Modi-Putin Talks Over Ukraine
Celebrities
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Slam ‘Bogus Will’, Delhi HC Steps In On Sunjay Kapur’s Asset Dispute
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Slam ‘Bogus Will’, Delhi HC Steps In On Sunjay Kapur’s Asset Dispute
India
Allahabad HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In US Sikhs Remarks Case, Varanasi Court Proceedings To Continue
Allahabad HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In US Sikhs Remarks Case, Varanasi Court Proceedings To Continue
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget