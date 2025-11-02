At least 23 people were killed and 11 others injured after a massive explosion ripped through a supermarket in northern Mexico on Saturday, officials confirmed. Preliminary investigations suggest the blast was an accident, possibly caused by a faulty electric transformer inside the building.

Governor Confirms Casualties, Orders Full Investigation

Alfonso Durazo, the governor of Sonora state, announced the tragic death toll in a video message, expressing grief that “a number of the victims were minors.”

Durazo said the injured are receiving medical treatment at hospitals in Hermosillo, the capital of Sonora, where the explosion occurred.

“I have ordered an extensive and transparent investigation to determine the causes of the incident and identify those responsible,” he added.

Investigators Eye Transformer as Possible Cause

The Sonora state prosecutor’s office stated that the working theory points to an accidental cause, possibly linked to a transformer located inside the store.

“Once firefighters allow access into the building, it will be possible to precisely determine the cause of the incident,” the statement read. The blast occurred at a Waldo’s store in Hermosillo’s city center.

Immediate Response and Presidential Support

Governor Durazo praised the swift response of local emergency services, saying,“Nobody will face this pain alone. From the very first moments, emergency, security, and health services responded with great professionalism and commitment, controlling the situation and saving lives.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum extended her condolences on X (formerly Twitter) “to the families and loved ones of those who died.”

She added, “I have been in contact with the Sonora governor, Alfonso Durazo, to provide support where needed. I’ve instructed Interior Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez to send a support team to assist the families and the injured.”

Witness Accounts and Aftermath

Local media reports suggested that customers ran inside the store for refuge after hearing the blast but became trapped by flames that quickly engulfed the area.

Images shared in Mexican outlets showed the store’s charred facade and shattered windows, with smoke and fire damage visible across the building.

According to El Universal, the explosion occurred around 2:00 p.m. (2000 GMT), prompting nearby businesses to shut down to prevent the fire from spreading.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid the affected area and canceled Day of the Dead celebrations scheduled for the day as rescue and recovery operations continue.