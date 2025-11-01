Days After Louvre Heist, Over 1,000 Artifacts Stolen From California's Oakland Museum

Police in California are investigating the theft of over 1,000 cultural and historical items from the Oakland Museum of California’s storage facility.

The stolen collection includes handcrafted metal jewellery, Native American baskets and everyday memorabilia such as campaign pins and athletic trophies that reflect the story of the Golden State.

According to Oakland Police, the burglary took place in the early hours of 15 October at an off-site storage building. Investigators say the stolen pieces represent an irreplaceable part of California’s artistic and cultural history.

Museum Appeals for Public Help in Recovering Artifacts

Museum Director Lori Fogarty said the case was being made public to seek help from the community. She urged people to look out for the missing items in pawn shops, antique stores and flea markets.

“They’re not just a loss to the museum,” Fogarty said. “They’re a loss to the public and to our community. We’re hoping the community can help us bring them home.”

Fogarty added that the incident appeared to be a crime of opportunity rather than a planned art theft. “We think the thieves found a way to enter the building, took what they could easily carry and escaped quickly,” she said.

Among the stolen objects are neckpieces by the late artist and metalsmith Florence Resnikoff, a pair of scrimshaw walrus tusks and a number of Native American baskets. Many of the items are from the 20th century and include historical memorabilia such as campaign badges and sports awards.

Experts Suspect Quick Resale of Stolen Goods

The Oakland Museum of California is known for documenting the state’s art, history and natural environment. Its collection spans from late 18th-century artworks to modern pieces, photographs, natural specimens and sound recordings. The museum has hosted acclaimed exhibitions on the Black Power movement and student activism.

John Romero, a retired Los Angeles Police Department captain who once led the department’s commercial crimes unit, told the Los Angeles Times that the stolen pieces may already have been sold. He said detectives are likely checking resale sites such as eBay and Craigslist, as well as networks that deal in antiques and collectibles.

“These people are interested in fast cash, not the full appraisal value,” Romero said. “They need to get rid of it quickly.”

A Familiar Crime and a Global Pattern

The museum has experienced theft before. In 2013, an Oakland man broke into the museum and stole a Gold Rush-era jewellery box. The item was recovered with help from the public after it turned up in a pawn shop. Fogarty hopes for similar cooperation this time.

Oakland Police said they are working with the FBI’s Art Crime Team, which specialises in cases involving the theft, forgery and trafficking of cultural property. Further details of the investigation have not been released.

The burglary occurred just four days before another high-profile incident in Paris, where thieves stole priceless Napoleonic jewels from the world-famous Louvre Museum in broad daylight. Although arrests have been made, the jewels have yet to be recovered.