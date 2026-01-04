Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dashcam Catches Truck Driver Watching Phone Before Deadly Highway Crash. Video Viral

Dashcam video shows a truck driver watching a phone reel before crashing into a car, sparking outrage over distracted driving.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 10:24 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A dashcam video showing a speeding truck driver allegedly watching a mobile phone reel moments before crashing into a car has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and renewed concerns over distracted driving. The video, reportedly recorded from inside the truck, shows the driver holding the steering wheel with one hand while repeatedly looking at a mobile phone in the other. The truck appears to be travelling at high speed on an open highway, with a car moving ahead at a normal pace in the same lane.

Seconds Of Distraction, Violent Crash

Despite the clear visibility and open road conditions, the driver remains distracted and fails to slow down, brake, or honk as the distance between the truck and the car rapidly closes. Within seconds, the truck rams into the car from behind with considerable force. The impact causes the car to lose balance, while the entire sequence is captured on the dashcam. The footage has been described by viewers as disturbing and difficult to watch.

Viral Video Triggers Public Outrage

The clip was shared by social media account @CrazyyHub on January 2 and has since garnered millions of views. Users across platforms condemned the driver’s actions, with many calling for strict punishment. “ He deserves a long prison sentence,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Lives are lost because of such carelessness,” while several others demanded life imprisonment.

The video has once again highlighted the deadly consequences of speeding and mobile phone use while driving, especially for heavy vehicle operators, and has sparked calls for stricter enforcement and accountability.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the viral dashcam video show?

The video shows a truck driver holding a mobile phone while driving at high speed. He then crashes into a car ahead of him.

What has been the public reaction to the video?

The video has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage and calls for strict punishment for the driver.

What are the main concerns highlighted by this incident?

The incident highlights the dangers of distracted driving, especially mobile phone use by heavy vehicle operators, and the need for stricter enforcement.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 10:21 PM (IST)
Video Viral Truck Driver Phone Reel
