A dashcam video showing a speeding truck driver allegedly watching a mobile phone reel moments before crashing into a car has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and renewed concerns over distracted driving. The video, reportedly recorded from inside the truck, shows the driver holding the steering wheel with one hand while repeatedly looking at a mobile phone in the other. The truck appears to be travelling at high speed on an open highway, with a car moving ahead at a normal pace in the same lane.

Seconds Of Distraction, Violent Crash

Despite the clear visibility and open road conditions, the driver remains distracted and fails to slow down, brake, or honk as the distance between the truck and the car rapidly closes. Within seconds, the truck rams into the car from behind with considerable force. The impact causes the car to lose balance, while the entire sequence is captured on the dashcam. The footage has been described by viewers as disturbing and difficult to watch.

Viral Video Triggers Public Outrage He deserves a long prison sentence... pic.twitter.com/J36l41wfrm — Crazy Videos 🔞 (@CrazyyHub) January 2, 2026 The clip was shared by social media account @CrazyyHub on January 2 and has since garnered millions of views. Users across platforms condemned the driver’s actions, with many calling for strict punishment. “ He deserves a long prison sentence,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Lives are lost because of such carelessness,” while several others demanded life imprisonment. The video has once again highlighted the deadly consequences of speeding and mobile phone use while driving, especially for heavy vehicle operators, and has sparked calls for stricter enforcement and accountability.