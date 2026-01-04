The video shows a truck driver holding a mobile phone while driving at high speed. He then crashes into a car ahead of him.
Explorer
Dashcam Catches Truck Driver Watching Phone Before Deadly Highway Crash. Video Viral
Dashcam video shows a truck driver watching a phone reel before crashing into a car, sparking outrage over distracted driving.
A dashcam video showing a speeding truck driver allegedly watching a mobile phone reel moments before crashing into a car has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and renewed concerns over distracted driving. The video, reportedly recorded from inside the truck, shows the driver holding the steering wheel with one hand while repeatedly looking at a mobile phone in the other. The truck appears to be travelling at high speed on an open highway, with a car moving ahead at a normal pace in the same lane.
Despite the clear visibility and open road conditions, the driver remains distracted and fails to slow down, brake, or honk as the distance between the truck and the car rapidly closes. Within seconds, the truck rams into the car from behind with considerable force. The impact causes the car to lose balance, while the entire sequence is captured on the dashcam. The footage has been described by viewers as disturbing and difficult to watch.
Related Video
Breaking: Elderly Couple Found Murdered at Home in Delhi’s Shahdara, Police Probe Underway
Frequently Asked Questions
What does the viral dashcam video show?
What has been the public reaction to the video?
The video has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage and calls for strict punishment for the driver.
What are the main concerns highlighted by this incident?
The incident highlights the dangers of distracted driving, especially mobile phone use by heavy vehicle operators, and the need for stricter enforcement.
Follow Breaking News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Venezuelan Base Where US Forces Captured Maduro: Report
World
Maduro’s Exit Opens Venezuela Oil Stakes: What’s Next For Global Markets?
News
‘Save Yourself’: Trump Warns Another President After Maduro Is Taken To The US
Cities
'Have Fond Memories Of Shiv Sena Bhavan': Raj Thackeray's Emotional Return After 20 Years
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion
Advertisement