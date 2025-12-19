Critically injured Bangladeshi uprising leader dies in Singapore, Yunus promises probe

Dhaka, Dec 18 (PTI): Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of the July Uprising and a spokesperson of the Inqilab Manch who was shot last week, died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital after fighting for his life for six days.

Unidentified gunmen last week shot Hadi in the head, leaving him critically injured.

“Today, I came before you with very heartbreaking news. Sharif Osman Hadi, the fearless frontline fighter of the July Uprising and spokesperson of the Inqilab Mancha, is no more among us," Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said while addressing the nation.

Yunus promised swift action to catch Hadi’s killers and declared one-day state mourning.

Hadi’s death came hours after his family consented to a surgery to be performed in Singapore as a last-ditch effort to save his life.

The Mancha earlier warned it would stage a sit-in protest at Shahbagh intersection until the attackers were arrested.

"If Osman Hadi responds to the call of his Creator and joins the ranks of..., the oppressed and freedom-seeking people of Bangladesh are requested to gather at Shahbagh to ensure sovereignty," the Mancha said, adding that they would “bring the country to standstill” until the demand was met.

"If the killer flees to India, they must be arrested and brought back at any cost through discussions with the Indian government," the platform said.

Witnesses said a group of general students and people gathered at the capital's Shahbagh intersection near premier Dhaka University campus following the announcement of his death and chanted slogans like "Who are you, who am I – Hadi, Hadi".

A like-minded student group called 'Jatiya Chhatra Shakti' brought out a mourning procession on the Dhaka University campus and marched Shahbagh to join the demonstration at the intersection.

The Chhatra Shakti burnt an effigy of home adviser, effectively a minister, retired lieutenant general Jahangir Alam Chowdhury demanding his immediate resignation for his failure to failure to arrest Hadi’s assailants.

Chowdhury earlier announced a reward of Taka 50 lakh for clues leading to arrest of Hadi’s suspected assailants while police by now arrested the prime suspect Foysal Karim Masud’s parents, wife and a female friend.

The government on Saturday ordered a nationwide security clampdown called 'Operation Devil Hunt 2' amid escalated fears over the law and order situation and promised to issue firearms licenses for election candidates for their own security provide security to frontline “July warriors”.

The home ministry on Monday unveiled a guideline for politically significant individuals and parliamentary candidates to obtain firearms licences and employ armed retainers for personal security. PTI AR AMS ZH AMS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)