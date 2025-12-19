Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldCritically injured Bangladeshi uprising leader dies in Singapore, Yunus promises probe

Critically injured Bangladeshi uprising leader dies in Singapore, Yunus promises probe

Dhaka, Dec 18 (PTI): Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of the July Uprising and a spokesperson of the Inqilab Manch who was shot last week, died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital after fighting for his life for six day.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 12:24 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dhaka, Dec 18 (PTI): Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of the July Uprising and a spokesperson of the Inqilab Manch who was shot last week, died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital after fighting for his life for six days.

Unidentified gunmen last week shot Hadi in the head, leaving him critically injured.

“Today, I came before you with very heartbreaking news. Sharif Osman Hadi, the fearless frontline fighter of the July Uprising and spokesperson of the Inqilab Mancha, is no more among us," Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said while addressing the nation.

Yunus promised swift action to catch Hadi’s killers and declared one-day state mourning.

Hadi’s death came hours after his family consented to a surgery to be performed in Singapore as a last-ditch effort to save his life.

  The Mancha earlier warned it would stage a sit-in protest at Shahbagh intersection until the attackers were arrested.

"If Osman Hadi responds to the call of his Creator and joins the ranks of..., the oppressed and freedom-seeking people of Bangladesh are requested to gather at Shahbagh to ensure sovereignty," the Mancha said, adding that they would “bring the country to standstill” until the demand was met.

"If the killer flees to India, they must be arrested and brought back at any cost through discussions with the Indian government," the platform said.

Witnesses said a group of general students and people gathered at the capital's Shahbagh intersection near premier Dhaka University campus following the announcement of his death and chanted slogans like "Who are you, who am I – Hadi, Hadi".

A like-minded student group called 'Jatiya Chhatra Shakti' brought out a mourning procession on the Dhaka University campus and marched Shahbagh to join the demonstration at the intersection.

The Chhatra Shakti burnt an effigy of home adviser, effectively a minister, retired lieutenant general Jahangir Alam Chowdhury demanding his immediate resignation for his failure to failure to arrest Hadi’s assailants.

Chowdhury earlier announced a reward of Taka 50 lakh for clues leading to arrest of Hadi’s suspected assailants while police by now arrested the prime suspect Foysal Karim Masud’s parents, wife and a female friend.

The government on Saturday ordered a nationwide security clampdown called 'Operation Devil Hunt 2' amid escalated fears over the law and order situation and promised to issue firearms licenses for election candidates for their own security provide security to frontline “July warriors”.

The home ministry on Monday unveiled a guideline for politically significant individuals and parliamentary candidates to obtain firearms licences and employ armed retainers for personal security. PTI AR AMS ZH AMS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 12:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Latest News News World News World News Headlines India News World News Today 19 Dec 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Visa Services Hit As Protests Erupt In Bangladesh, India Raises Alarm Over Mission Security
Visa Services Hit As Protests Erupt In Bangladesh, India Raises Alarm Over Mission Security
World
Islamic State Calls Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting ‘Matter Of Pride’
Islamic State Calls Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting ‘Matter Of Pride’
Cities
Long Queues, Vehicles Turned Away, Fines Issued As Delhi Enforces ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Rule
Long Queues, Vehicles Turned Away, Fines Issued As Delhi Enforces ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Rule
India
Bills Torn, Tempers Flare: Lok Sabha Clears G RAM G Bill, Replacing MGNREGA After Stormy Debate
Bills Torn, Tempers Flare: Lok Sabha Clears G RAM G Bill, Replacing MGNREGA After Stormy Debate
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Bars Entry of Non-BS6 Vehicles from Other States, Border Checks Tightened Amid Severe Pollution
VB-G RAM G Bill: Parliament Uproar Over VBG Ram-G Bill, Kharge Says Removing Gandhi’s Name Won’t End Corruption
India-Oman Relations: PM Narendra Modi in Oman, to Address Indian Community in Muscat During Two-Day Visit
Breaking: Delhi Pollution Crackdown Tightens Under GRAP-4, Even VIP Vehicles Fined as Smog Deepens
Breaking: Delhi Police Bust ₹16 Crore Cyber Fraud Racket, Accused Arrested Across Multiple States
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget