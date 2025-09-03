US President Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday after he hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at China's Victory Day military parade in Beijing.

In a biting remark, Trump sarcastically asked Xi to pass along his “warm regards” to the Russian and North Korean leaders, while accusing the Chinese president of attempting to “conspire against The United States of America.”

The parade, held in the heart of Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, witnessed Putin and Kim alongside Xi on the red carpet at Tiananmen Square, with the Russian leader walking to Xi’s right and Kim on Xi's left.

Kim Jong Un Makes A Rare Appearance

Kim Jong Un, who seldom leaves isolated North Korea, drew global attention as he arrived in China for the military parade. Visuals from the event showed him shaking hands with Xi Jinping. Other visuals from the event also captured the Chinese president greeting his Russian counterpart warmly, just days after the two met at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

Trump Slams Xi Jinping

As videos from the military parade surfaced, Trump was quick to take a swipe at the Chinese president, saying that US gave "blood" and support to China so it become free from a "very unfriendly foreign invader".

“The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi… will mention the massive amount of support and ‘blood’ that the United States of America gave to China,” Trump wrote, in a post on Truth Social.

Referring to the American soldiers who died helping China “secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader,” Trump asked Xi to ensure their “Bravery and Sacrifice” is honoured.

"Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice! May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration," he said.

"Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire agains the United States of Amera," Trump added.

The US had provided military assistance and manpower in the 1940s, during China’s brutal war against imperial Japan — a conflict that killed millions. Japan’s subsequent attack on Pearl Harbor drew the United States fully into World War II.

Xi Jinping Stresses ‘Unstoppable’ China

During his address at the parade, Xi declared that China was “unstoppable.” He urged global leaders to choose “peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, and win-win outcomes or zero-sum games.”

Continuing his criticism of US policies, Xi echoed remarks he made days earlier at the SCO Summit, saying: “The Chinese nation is never intimidated by any bullies and always forges ahead.”

The military parade came just after the SCO Summit in Tianjin, where leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif were also in attendance.