China: 10 Killed, 33 Missing After Flash Floods Hit Gansu, Prez Xi Orders 'All-Out' Rescue Ops

At least ten people were killed and 33 others went missing after flash floods triggered by torrential rain hit China's northwestern province of Gansu. President Xi Jinping has ordered "all-out" rescue efforts after flash floods, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Friday.

"From August 7, continuous heavy rain... has triggered flash floods. As of 3:30 p.m. (0730 GMT) on August 8, 10 people have died and 33 are missing," state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The state broadcaster further stated that President Xi Jinping has ordered all regions to "resolutely overcome complacency" and strengthen their efforts to identify risks, given the "frequent occurrence of extreme weather."

According to a report by news agency AFP, footage shared by Chinese fire authorities shows rescuers helping people through raging grey water in the village. Some visuals show the roads covered in large stones and silt.

Just last month, heavy rains in northern Beijing killed 44 people, with the capital's rural suburbs being affected the hardest.