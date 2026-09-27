Case for reformed multilateralism getting stronger day by day: Jaishankar at UNGA

United Nations, Sep 26 (PTI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told world leaders at the UN General Assembly on Saturday that the case for reformed multilateralism is getting stronger as the inability of global institutions to maintain peace is threatening progress and retarding development.

“We are now well on our way towards a multi-polar world. The post-1945 order is giving way to new realities. This process of adjustment, accommodation and acceptance will not be easy. Much of the turbulence that we witness today emanates from those very difficulties,” Jaishankar said in his address to the General Debate at the high-level 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

He said the march of an intrinsically diverse world towards a more democratic future cannot be halted.

“Peace in a pluralistic order requires civil conversations; it requires broad-based consultations; it requires transparent decision-making. Large sections of humanity cannot be excluded from that process. The case for reformed multilateralism only gets stronger day after day,” he said.

Jaishankar said the UN, which enters its ninth decade, was founded to maintain international peace and security and take effective collective action to that end.

“Yet, even as we meet, conflicts and confrontations remain our primary preoccupation. The inability to maintain peace is not just undermining security, but threatening progress, and retarding development.

“In a globalised world, the effects of war are felt worldwide. Countries far from conflicts are being penalised for no fault of theirs. Those most impacted often have the least say. This Assembly must face up to the true state of affairs,” he said. PTI YAS GRS GRS

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