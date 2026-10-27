Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Report questions Attorney General's handling of Epstein case.

A new 53-page report by House Democrats has revived scrutiny of allegations against Donald Trump linked to Jeffrey Epstein, while raising questions about the Justice Department’s handling of the case. The White House has rejected the report as a politically motivated attack. Democratic staff of the House Judiciary Committee released the document on Monday, compiling accounts from 11 women. Five of them, according to the report, have directly accused Trump of rape or sexual assault in connection with Epstein.

The report also calls for an independent investigation into Epstein’s associates and the department’s handling of records linked to the convicted sex offender.

Plaza Hotel Allegation Detailed In Report

The report features an account from Beatrice Keul, a model and former Miss Switzerland, who alleged that Trump raped her at New York’s Plaza Hotel in November 1993, when she was 24. According to TIME, which reviewed the document, Keul told congressional staff that she met Trump at a press luncheon associated with the American Dream Pageant. She alleged that Trump offered to help her obtain a US visa and gain admission to New York University through his associate Paolo Zampolli.

Keul also said she spoke to Epstein at the event, where he claimed to have organised “many parties with Don”.

She alleged that Trump later invited her to a hotel suite and “grabbed Keul from behind and forcibly raped her,” causing “bleeding and bruising on multiple parts of her body,” according to the report. She further alleged that he asked her to remain silent.

TIME said it could not independently verify the details of her account.

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Four Other Women’s Allegations Included

The document also discusses allegations made by four other women between the mid-1980s and the 1990s. Stacey Williams alleged that Trump groped her at his Trump Tower office in Epstein’s presence. Jill Harth accused him of forcibly kissing and fondling her at Mar-a-Lago.

Katie Johnson told the FBI that Trump and Epstein raped her in 1994, when she was 13, while another woman identified as “Jane” told investigators that Epstein introduced her to Trump when she was 14.

These allegations had previously surfaced through media interviews or FBI testimony included in the Epstein files.

White House Rejects Claims

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said Trump had been “fully exonerated of anything related to Epstein.” She dismissed the report, saying, “This ‘report’ is nothing more than a desperate attempt by crazed Democrats to distract Americans from the surging Republican momentum driven by President Trump’s historic achievements,” while accusing Democrats of attempting to divert attention from the administration’s record.

Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing related to Epstein.

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Democrats Demand Independent Investigation

Representative Jamie Raskin has called for an independent special counsel to investigate the allegations and examine the Justice Department’s handling of Epstein-related records.

The report questions Attorney General Todd Blanche’s conduct during an interview with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell in July 2025, when Blanche was deputy attorney general. It alleges that Blanche interrupted Maxwell when she attempted to discuss “Jane”, including by saying, “Let’s not talk about individuals.” No charges have been announced in connection with the allegation.

“The women who survived Epstein deserve to be heard,” Raskin said, according to Anadolu Agency, while demanding the release of legally required records and an investigation into Epstein’s alleged associates.

Zampolli And Midterm Elections In Focus

The report also scrutinises Zampolli, alleging that he arranged US visas for young female models before they met Epstein. One account concerns an 18-year-old model who allegedly accused Epstein of rape. The allegations against Zampolli have not been established in court.

Released ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections, the report also signals Democrats’ plans to expand congressional scrutiny if they regain control of the House. A Democratic majority could give Raskin greater authority as Judiciary Committee chairman to seek documents and compel testimony.

However, appointing a special counsel would remain a separate challenge, as the decision rests with the attorney general, whose handling of the case is itself under scrutiny.