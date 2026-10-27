India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia Calls For UNSC Reforms, Says Veto Shouldn't Be Instrument Of 'Narrow Political Expediency'

India Calls For UNSC Reforms, Says Veto Shouldn't Be Instrument Of 'Narrow Political Expediency'

India has reiterated its alignment with the Common African Position on UN Security Council reform, insisting that all permanent members of an expanded Council must enjoy the same rights and responsibilities.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 08:59 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Reformed UNSC permanent members need equal rights.

India has called for comprehensive reforms of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), arguing that the veto power exercised by its five permanent members must be used with restraint and not as a tool for "narrow political expediency".

Addressing the United Nations, India's Permanent Representative Parvathaneni Harish said limiting the veto alone would not address the Council's structural inequalities. He called for negotiations on all key areas of reform to begin early, with clearly defined timelines and milestones.

India also highlighted how the use of vetoes and informal mechanisms to block decisions has affected the Council's credibility, reiterating that all permanent members of a reformed UNSC must enjoy equal rights and responsibilities.

India Questions Record Of UNSC Veto Use

Harish said the veto power, currently reserved for the five permanent members, comes with significant responsibility, particularly on matters concerning international peace and security.

"India has always maintained that the veto, which is right now a prerogative only of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, is a responsibility that must be exercised with great restraint, especially on matters bearing upon the maintenance of international peace and security. It should not be an instrument of narrow political expediency," he said.

Citing the historical record, the Indian envoy said the veto had been exercised 331 times on around 200 resolutions over the course of the United Nations' existence. He noted that two of the five permanent members had not exercised a veto for more than three and a half decades, while most vetoes or threats to use the power had come from just three members.

Harish also questioned the effectiveness of accountability measures introduced in 2022. The initiative requires the UN General Assembly to hold a debate whenever a veto is cast.

"The Veto Initiative of 2022 was seen as a harbinger of change, by mandating a UNGA debate every time a veto is cast, to fix accountability. However, the actual record of the large number of vetos cast since the UNGAR 76/262 was adopted tells a contrary story," he said.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Arnab Live: Storm Turns 'Very Severe'; Andhra, Odisha Brace For Oct 28 Landfall, Schools Shut — Updates

India Wants Negotiations On All UNSC Reform Areas

Harish argued that veto reform cannot be pursued separately from other changes needed to make the Security Council more representative and effective.

He called for simultaneous progress on five areas: categories of membership, regional representation, the Council's size, its working methods and the question of the veto.

"Limiting the veto cannot be separated from the questions of categories of membership, regional representation, size and working methods. We need to move forward on all five clusters together. India reiterates its call for a comprehensive approach towards Security Council reforms. The starting point is early commencement of text-based negotiations, with clearly defined timelines and milestones. Addressing the veto in isolation does not change the decision-making dynamic of the P5," he said.

India's position is that reform discussions must address the Council's broader decision-making structure rather than focus exclusively on the powers of its five permanent members.

India Flags 'De Facto Veto' In Council Decisions

The Indian envoy also drew attention to what he described as an "effective or de facto veto", which can emerge when consensus is required for decisions even if no formal veto is cast.

He said a single Council member can block presidential statements, press statements and decisions of sanctions committees under the unwritten consensus rule, often without providing an explanation.

"The veto is not only what is cast in the open. There is also the 'effective or de facto veto' that every Council member, elected and non-elected, holds over presidential statements, press statements and the decisions of sanctions committees, where the unwritten rule of consensus allows a single member to hold or block a proposal, most often without explanation," Harish said.

He argued that these informal blocking mechanisms also need to be considered in discussions on improving the Council's functioning.

ALSO READ: 17 Inmates Escape From Tamil Nadu Jail After Attacking Staff, 1 Arrested

India Opposes Separate Tiers Of Permanent Membership

Reaffirming India's alignment with the Common African Position on Security Council reform, Harish said all permanent members of an expanded Council should have the same rights and responsibilities for as long as the veto continues to exist.

India opposed creating a separate category of permanent members, whether or not they are granted veto powers, saying such an arrangement would risk deepening existing inequalities.

"India's position on the veto is principled and well known. It is aligned with the Common African Position. We reiterate that as long as the veto exists, it must be held by all permanent members of a reformed Council. Fairness and justice demand that all permanent members enjoy the same rights and responsibilities," he said.

"A new category of permanent members, with or without the veto, would only further complicate a discussion that is already difficult, and would further entrench the very inequity we are seeking to correct. Periodic elections and the concept of permanency are fundamentally contradictory," Harish added.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is India's stance on creating new categories of permanent members for the UNSC?

India opposes separate tiers of permanent membership, whether with or without veto powers. It argues that all permanent members of a reformed Council should enjoy the same rights and responsibilities to avoid deepening inequalities.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 27 Oct 2026 08:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
United Nations Security Council UN General Assembly UN Security Council Reform Parvathaneni Harish India UNSC Reforms Veto Power
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Cyclone Arnab Live: Storm Turns 'Very Severe'; Andhra, Odisha Brace For Oct 28 Landfall, Schools Shut — Updates
Cyclone Arnab Intensifies Into Very Severe Storm; Andhra, Odisha Brace For Oct 28 Landfall, Schools Shut
World
Former PMs, Ex-Army Chief: Who Are Netanyahu's Top Rivals As Israel Votes In First Polls Since Oct 7 Attack?
Former PMs, Ex-Army Chief: Meet Netanyahu's Top Rivals In Battle For Power As Israel Votes
World
Iran Hails ‘Very Good’ Talks With Saudi Arabia, Turkey And Pakistan Amid War Fears
Iran Hails ‘Very Good’ Talks With Saudi Arabia, Turkey And Pakistan Amid War Fears
Cities
17 Inmates Escape From Tamil Nadu Jail After Attacking Staff, 1 Arrested
17 Inmates Escape From Tamil Nadu Jail After Attacking Staff, 1 Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Viral Video: Girl Praises UP Security in Varanasi, PM Says, “Thank Yogi Ji”
Delhi North Block Fire: Blaze Breaks Out on Rooftop AC Boiler, Fire Brought Under Control
Kanpur News: CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Maharishi Valmiki Ashram on Valmiki Jayanti
Sultanpur Court News: Rahul Gandhi Acquitted in 2018 Defamation Case, Congress Celebrates Verdict
Cyclone Arnab Alert: Heavy Rain and 80 Kmph Winds Threaten Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Coast
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget