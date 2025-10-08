California Designates Diwali As Statewide Holiday

California [US], October 8 (ANI): California's Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday (local time) officially added Diwali to the state's list of holidays by signing Assembly Bill 268 into law.



The bill would authorize community colleges and public schools to close on "Diwali," as specified. The bill would authorize state employees to elect to take, and would authorize certain community college and public school employees to be given, time off with pay in recognition of "Diwali," as specified.



The bill would authorize public schools and educational institutions throughout the state to include exercises acknowledging and celebrating the meaning and importance of Diwali, as specified.



Ajay Bhutoria, former advisor to President Biden for AANHPI Commision, a prominent Silicon Valley entrepreneur, philanthropist, and dedicated advocate for the Indian American community, lauded the judgement.



In a post on X, he said, "Thank you Gavin Newsom, Governor for Making Diwali a California State Holiday by signing AB 268 Huge thanks to Assembly member Ash Kalra and Darshana Patel for championing this bill and taking to finish line , celebrating light, unity and our diverse communities."

"Today marks a radiant milestone in California's journey toward true inclusivity and cultural celebration. As Governor Newsom signs AB 268 into law, we honor the tireless leadership of Assemblymember Ash Kalra and Assemblymember Darshana Patel, whose vision and bipartisan collaboration have illuminated the path for this historic achievement. Diwali, our cherished Festival of Lights, embodies the eternal victory of hope over hardship, unity over division, and knowledge over ignorance--a message that resonates deeply with the nearly one million South Asians who call California home and contribute immensely to its innovation, economy, and spirit," he said in a statement.



This recognition is more than a holiday; it's a powerful affirmation of the Indian diaspora's enduring legacy in the Golden State. From tech trailblazers in Silicon Valley to healthcare heroes in Southern California, our community has woven threads of resilience and diversity into the fabric of American excellence. By granting state employees paid time off and empowering schools to observe this sacred day, AB 268 ensures families can fully embrace traditions like lighting diyas, crafting rangoli, and sharing stories of renewal--without the shadows of work or deadlines, Bhutoria said.



"I extend my deepest gratitude to Governor Newsom for championing equity and joy in our multicultural tapestry. To Assemblymembers Kalra and Patel, your advocacy has not only brightened Diwali for generations but also inspired a nation to celebrate our shared light. As we approach Diwali on October 20, let this moment kindle greater pride, belonging, and harmony for all Californians. Shubh Deepavali--may the lamps of progress continue to glow!" he added.

