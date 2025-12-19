Brown University Shooting: Police Confirm Suspect Dead After Days-Long Search

The suspect linked to the deadly Brown University shooting has been found dead, according to multiple media reports. Authorities believe the individual died from a self-inflicted wound, bringing a tense and far-reaching manhunt to an abrupt end.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that operations in the area have now concluded, signalling relief for communities that had been on edge for days.

Police Confirm No Ongoing Threat

In a statement released by the Methuen Police Department, officials assured the public that there is no further danger.

“Law enforcement operations in the area have concluded, and we are confident that there is no ongoing threat to the safety of Methuen residents or the public,” the department said. “A large law enforcement presence is expected to remain on scene for the next several hours as investigators process the area for its evidentiary value.”

While the immediate threat has passed, authorities continue to examine the scene as part of their investigation.

Heavy Police Presence in Salem, New Hampshire

The suspect was last seen near a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, where a significant law enforcement presence quickly gathered. Officers surrounded the area after tracking the individual’s movements, believing he was inside one of the storage units.

An abandoned vehicle connected to the case was later found at the location, further narrowing the search and leading investigators to the suspect.

News Conference Expected

Authorities are expected to address the public shortly. NBC News reported that a news conference on the Brown University shooting was scheduled to take place within minutes, as officials prepare to share further details about the investigation and its outcome.

How Investigators Traced the Suspect’s Movements

The shooting at Brown University on December 13 left two people dead and prompted a large-scale manhunt involving local police and the FBI. For days, investigators struggled to identify and locate the suspect.

A critical breakthrough came only after the fatal shooting of MIT professor Nuno Loureiro at his home in Brookline.

According to CNN, officers investigating Loureiro’s death alerted authorities involved in the Brown University case after noticing striking similarities. The vehicle linked to the professor’s killing matched the description of the car sought in the earlier shooting, though the licence plates were different.

A witness had previously provided a licence plate number in the Brown University case. When investigators examined the vehicle’s history and past drivers, they were able to connect it to both incidents. This discovery led them to Salem, New Hampshire.

Surveillance Evasion and Tactical Planning

Once a licence plate reader flagged the car, police moved swiftly. Officers converged on the storage facility, where they believed the suspect was hiding. The vehicle, bearing the same licence plate, was found abandoned nearby.

This marked the sixth day of the manhunt. A law enforcement official told CNN that the suspect had gone to considerable lengths to avoid capture. He reportedly planned his movements carefully to evade surveillance cameras and facial recognition technology, making himself difficult to identify. Swapped licence plates further complicated efforts to track him.

Investigators noted that these tactics closely resembled methods used by Luigi Mangione, who shot and killed the UnitedHealthcare CEO in Manhattan.