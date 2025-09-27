BRICS Warns Against Rising Tariffs, Trade Protectionism At UN

United Nations/New York, Sep 27 (PTI) The BRICS nations have expressed concern over the proliferation of trade-restrictive actions in the form of “indiscriminate rising" of tariffs, particularly measures used as a means of “coercion”, cautioning that such practices risk marginalising the Global South countries.

The BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations held their annual meeting on the margins of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly here Friday. The meeting was chaired by India in its capacity as the incoming BRICS Chair for 2026.

In a joint communiqué, adopted following the meeting, the Ministers “expressed concern over proliferation of trade-restrictive actions, whether in the form of indiscriminate rising of tariffs and non-tariff measures, or protectionism, in particular measures used as a means of coercion that threaten to further reduce global trade, disrupt global supply chains, and introduce uncertainty into international economic and trade activities, potentially exacerbating existing economic disparities and affecting prospects for global economic development." The BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates - voiced "serious concerns” about the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures which distort trade and are inconsistent with WTO rules. “They cautioned against such practices that risk fragmenting global trade and marginalising the Global South,” the joint statement said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who hosted the BRICS Foreign Ministers, highlighted that as rising protectionism, tariff volatility and non-tariff barriers impact trade flows, BRICS must defend the multilateral trading system.

He said when multilateralism is under stress, BRICS has stood firm as a strong voice of reason and constructive change.

“In a turbulent world, BRICS must reinforce the message of peacebuilding, dialogue, diplomacy and adherence to international law,” he said in a post on X.

He added that BRICS must amplify its collective call for a comprehensive reform of the principal organs of the United Nations, especially the UN Security Council. Technology and innovation will define the next phase of BRICS cooperation.

He said India’s Chairship of BRICS will focus on food and energy security, climate change, and sustainable development through digital transformation, startups, innovation, and strengthened development partnerships.

The BRICS ministers also extended their full support to India for its BRICS Chairship in 2026 and the holding of the BRICS Summit in India. The Ministers said they also look forward to the Standalone Meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations in India in 2026.

In the joint statement, the Ministers condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 during which 26 people were killed and many more injured.

“They reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens. “They reiterated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law,” the statement said.

They urged to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism. They emphasised the primary responsibility of States in combating terrorism and that global efforts to prevent and counter terrorist threats must fully comply with their obligations under international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, in particular the purposes and principles thereof, and relevant international conventions and protocols, in particular international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, as applicable. They expressed strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. The BRICS meeting comes amid tariffs imposed by the US on countries around the world. The Trump administration has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent for its purchases of Russian oil, with Delhi facing among the highest levies imposed by Washington. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov participated in the meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.

A press release by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Lavrov underscored the significance of jointly implementing practical initiatives launched during the Russian and Brazilian chairmanships, “including the establishment of a new investment platform, the BRICS cross-border payment initiative, depository and clearing infrastructure, a reinsurance mechanism, and a BRICS grain exchange.” Jaishankar and Lavrov held bilateral discussions on the margins of UNGA. “Good conversation with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the sidelines of #UNGA80. Useful discussion on bilateral ties, the Ukraine conflict and developments in the Middle East,” Jaishankar said.

