The Hyderabad residence of Sajid Akram, one of the two men identified as attackers in the Sydney shooting, was found locked and vacant when reporters visited the premises this week, even as police indicated that his brother is believed to be staying there. The three-storey house, known locally as Zehra Cottage, is located in Al Hasnath Colony in Toli Chowki, a middle-class Muslim neighbourhood in Hyderabad.

Limited Family Ties To Hyderabad

According to Telangana Police, the attackers have been identified as Sajid Akram, aged 50, and his son Naveed Akram, aged 24. Reports suggest the duo were inspired by Islamic State ideology. Sajid Akram was originally from Hyderabad and completed his B.Com degree there before migrating to Australia in November 1998 in search of employment.

After settling in Australia, Sajid Akram married Ms. Venera Grosso, a woman of European origin, and made Australia his permanent home. He held an Indian passport, while his son Naveed and daughter were born in Australia and are Australian citizens.

Property Matters Settled In 2022

Police sources said Sajid Akram maintained only limited contact with his family in Hyderabad over the past 27 years. He reportedly visited India six times after migrating, largely for family-related reasons such as property matters and brief visits to his elderly parents. It is learnt that property dealings between Sajid Akram and his brother were settled in 2022.

Despite these visits, police noted that Akram did not return to India even at the time of his father’s death.

No Local Links To Radicalisation

Family members have told authorities they were unaware of Sajid Akram’s radical mindset or activities and claimed no knowledge of the circumstances that led to his radicalisation. Telangana Police stated that there were no adverse records against Sajid Akram prior to his departure from India in 1998.

Neighbours were largely reluctant to speak, though one resident said that Akram’s brother, a doctor, lives in the house along with their elderly mother. However, the property appeared unoccupied for the past few days, as per Reuters.

Officials also clarified that the factors contributing to the radicalisation of Sajid Akram and his son appeared to have no connection to India or to any local influence in Telangana.