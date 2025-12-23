Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A senior youth leader from Pakistan’s ruling party has issued a 'sharp warning' to India, threatening military retaliation if Bangladesh’s sovereignty is challenged. In a video message that has circulated widely online, Kamran Saeed Usmani, head of the youth wing of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League, said any action by New Delhi against Dhaka would draw a response from Islamabad. His remarks come amid heightened rhetoric involving Pakistan, Bangladesh and India over regional influence and sovereignty.

Its PML Q not PML N & its Ch Shujaat Hussain https://t.co/3JSG7VgP65 — M Kamran Saeed Usmani (@MKamranUsmani) December 23, 2025

Usmani said that Pakistan would not remain silent if India were to take steps that threaten Bangladesh’s autonomy. “If India attacks Bangladesh’s sovereignty, if anyone dares to cast an evil eye towards Bangladesh, then remember that the people of Pakistan, the Pakistani armed forces and our missiles are not far away,” he said.

He claimed that Muslim youth had become increasingly alert to what he described as India’s regional “designs”. Usmani alleged that these efforts manifested in various forms, including water disputes, internal unrest and attempts to set Muslim communities against one another. He further asserted that Pakistan would resist any attempt to impose what he termed India’s “Akhand Bharat ideology” on Bangladesh.

Dhaka Signals Closer Ties With Islamabad

Separately, Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has spoken publicly about strengthening relations with Pakistan. Since taking office, Yunus has emphasised expanding cooperation with Islamabad, particularly in trade, business and people-to-people engagement.

He said he had long favoured closer ties and suggested increasing youth and cultural exchange programmes to deepen bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Threats From Dhaka Rally, India Responds

Meanwhile, at a rally in Dhaka last week, Hasnat Abdullah, a leader of the newly formed National Citizen Party, also issued a warning directed at India. He said Bangladesh would respond if forces hostile to its sovereignty, voting rights and human rights were given shelter.

Abdullah went further, claiming that if Bangladesh were destabilised, resistance would spread beyond its borders. He alleged that India was harbouring elements that undermined Bangladesh and warned that Dhaka could respond by offering refuge to separatists from India’s northeastern states.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs later issued a clarification, stating that it “completely rejects the false narrative” being pushed by extremist elements regarding recent events in Bangladesh. The ministry added that it was unfortunate the interim government had not conducted a thorough investigation or shared substantive evidence with India.