Hindu Homes Burned, Looted In Bangladesh Over Social Media Post On Prophet Mohammad

Hindu Homes Burned, Looted In Bangladesh Over Social Media Post On Prophet Mohammad

Mob violence erupts in Bangladesh after teen’s derogatory Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad, Hindu homes looted, burned.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 07:35 AM (IST)

Tension gripped Bangladesh’s Rangpur district over the weekend after a 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly posting derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad on Facebook. What began as an online controversy quickly spiraled into mob violence, with at least 15 Hindu homes ransacked and looted in the village of Aldadpur.

The violent attacks unfolded across Saturday and Sunday, forcing families to flee their homes, abandon their livestock, and sell off belongings in desperation. Many victims have sought shelter with relatives, uncertain about when—or if—they can safely return.

After The Arrest

According to local reports, the boy, a third-semester student at a polytechnic institute, was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday after authorities received complaints about the Facebook post. He was later transferred to a juvenile rehabilitation center under a court order.

Police officer Al Emran confirmed that a case had been filed under the Cybersecurity Act.

However, it was the aftermath of the arrest that sent shockwaves through the Hindu community. Violent mobs descended upon the village, torching homes and looting valuables. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos, with gold jewellery, legal documents, and household items stolen in the rampage.

To restore order, both the army and police were deployed to the area.

Villagers, many of whom lost everything in the attacks, shared accounts of the traumatic weekend.

"We didn’t sleep all night," said Kamalakanta Roy in an interview with Prothom Alo. "We had 10–12 mon (400–480 kg) of paddy, and we're selling it now."

Local official Mahmud Hasan Mridha visited the affected area and confirmed that 15 homes had been damaged or looted. 

Calls For Justice And Promises of Aid

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), condemned the attacks. While he maintained that no one should be spared for insulting the Prophet, he emphasised that "justice must follow the law."

According to the chief adviser's office, three families — including that of the detained boy — are currently taking refuge in a neighboring village. The government has announced that reconstruction of damaged homes will begin on Tuesday under the supervision of district and sub-district administrations.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 07:35 AM (IST)
Bangladesh Violence Religious Violence Hindu Homes Attacked Teen Arrested Bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindu Homes Attacked And Looted
