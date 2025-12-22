B'desh police say no specific information yet on prime suspect in youth leader Hadi killing

Dhaka, Dec 21 (PTI): Bangladesh Police on Sunday said they have no "specific information" on the whereabouts of the prime suspect in the killing of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

The remarks came a day after Hadi's Inqilab Mancha party on Saturday issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the interim government, demanding "visible progress" in the arrest of those responsible for his killing.

Addressing an emergency press conference at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khandaker Rafiqul Islam said law enforcement agencies are actively trying to locate Faisal Karim Masud, identified as the gunman in the shooting, the UNB news agency reported.

“We do not have specific information about Faisal's last location. Our forces and intelligence agencies are working to obtain it,” he said, adding that there was no reliable information suggesting the suspect had left the country.

The IGP cautioned that criminals often spread rumours about their whereabouts. Islam also said no concrete evidence has yet emerged linking any political party to the murder.

"However, efforts are underway to gather accurate data,” he said.

Detective Branch (DB) chief Shafiqul Islam said prima facie, the murder appeared to be politically motivated, as there did not seem to be any personal motive. However, he said, “We are examining all possible angles.” Hadi, a prominent leader of the student-led protests last year that led to the ouster of the prime minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, was a candidate for the scheduled February 12 general elections.

The 32-year-old Inqilab Mancha spokesperson was shot in the head on December 12 by masked gunmen at an election campaign in central Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area. He died while undergoing treatment in Singapore on Thursday.

His death triggered attacks and vandalism across Bangladesh, including stone-hurling at the Assistant Indian High Commissioner's residence in Chattogram on Thursday.

Hadi was laid to rest on Saturday amid tight security beside the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam near the Dhaka University mosque. PTI SCY SCY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)