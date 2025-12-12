Australian Skydiver Left Dangling 15,000ft In The Air After Parachute Snags On Plane Tail

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A skydiving trip over North Queensland took a dangerous turn when an Australian parachutist found himself hanging beneath an aircraft at 15,000 feet, after his reserve parachute accidentally deployed and became tangled on the plane’s tail. Video of the incident has since captured global attention.

Reserve Parachute Deploys Mid-Exit

According to investigators, the skydiver was the first to step out of the aircraft, moving into position for his jump. As he climbed out, his reserve parachute handle caught on a wing flap, triggering an unexpected deployment.

The sudden force dragged him backwards off the aircraft, knocking a nearby camera operator into free fall.

Canopy Wraps Around Aircraft Tail

In a dramatic twist, the reserve canopy wrapped itself around the plane’s horizontal stabiliser and elevator, leaving the skydiver suspended beneath the aircraft. The impact also injured his legs as they struck the tail.

Inside the plane, the pilot felt the aircraft’s speed drop sharply and believed it had stalled, prompting 13 other parachutists to immediately bail out in an emergency exit, while two remained at the doorway watching the unfolding crisis.

A Fight for Survival at 15,000ft

Dangling high above the ground, the trapped skydiver reached for his hook knife and began cutting away at the tangled reserve lines. He managed to slice through all 11 lines, freeing himself from the aircraft.

Once released, he deployed his main parachute, only for it to become temporarily entangled with the shredded remains of the reserve canopy. Despite the chaos, he managed to sort the lines mid-air and regain control, eventually landing with only minor injuries.

Pilot Declares Mayday as Tail Remains Damaged

Meanwhile, the pilot, dealing with substantial tail damage and a piece of the reserve canopy still wrapped around the aircraft, issued a mayday call. He initially prepared to abandon the plane and jump himself.

But as he descended, the pilot realised he still had enough control to attempt a landing. Against the odds, he brought the damaged aircraft safely back to Tully Airport, avoiding what could have been a catastrophic disaster.

A Close Call with a Remarkable Outcome

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau noted that despite the severe mid-air emergency, the skill and calm responses of both the skydiver and the pilot prevented a tragedy.

What began as a routine skydive became a heart-stopping ordeal—one that raises a powerful question: how many things must go right in moments like these to bring everyone home safely?