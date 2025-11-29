Australian PM Albanese Marries Partner Jodie Haydon In Historic Ceremony At Canberra’s Lodge

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has married his partner, Jodie Haydon, in an intimate ceremony at the Lodge in Canberra, making him the first sitting national leader in the country to wed while in office.

The couple exchanged vows on Saturday afternoon, surrounded by a small circle of close family and friends. Among the guests were Albanese’s son, Nathan, as well as Haydon’s parents, Bill and Pauline. The prime minister later shared a video of himself walking down the aisle with his new wife, offering the public a brief glimpse into the private celebration.

The ceremony was officiated by a celebrant from the New South Wales Central Coast. Haydon, escorted by her parents and accompanied by Ben Folds’ romantic ballad The Luckiest, wore a custom-designed gown from Sydney label Romance Was Born. Albanese opted for a suit by Australian menswear brand MJ Bale.

In a heartfelt touch, Haydon’s five-year-old niece took on the role of flower girl, while the couple’s dog, Toto, proudly served as ring bearer. The witnesses were Haydon’s brother, Patrick, and Albanese’s cousin, Helen Golden.

The wedding followed the final parliamentary sitting day of 2025 and came just six months after Albanese secured re-election. The event, privately funded by the couple, featured a guest list including Treasurer Jim Chalmers, Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher, ALP National Secretary Paul Erickson and the prime minister’s chief of staff, Tim Gartrell.

After the ceremony, newly married Albanians left the aisle to the upbeat sounds of Stevie Wonder’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours), later sharing their first dance to Frank Sinatra’s classic The Way You Look Tonight.

Albanese and Haydon first met more than five years ago at a Melbourne event. Their relationship has since become a familiar presence in public life, with Haydon frequently joining the prime minister during campaigns and overseas engagements. She also serves as chief patron of the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra.

The prime minister proposed on Valentine’s Day this year, choosing the balcony of the Lodge to present Haydon with a bespoke engagement ring.

Albanese was previously married to former New South Wales deputy premier Carmel Tebbutt. They separated in 2019 after nearly two decades together.