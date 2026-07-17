'Serious Damage': Iran Claims It Destroyed US Fighter Jets, Hit Jordan Air Base

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran claimed extensive damage to US military assets in Jordan.

This escalation followed US strikes, despite a de-escalation agreement.

US strikes continued in Iran amid new, unverified regional attacks.

US Iran War: Iran on Friday claimed it had inflicted heavy damage on American military assets stationed in Jordan, alleging that a combined missile and drone attack targeted the US-operated section of the Al-Azraq Air Base. Tehran said several fighter jets, refuelling aircraft and drones were destroyed or damaged, although neither the United States nor Jordan has confirmed the claims.

The latest exchange marks another sharp escalation in the ongoing conflict between Washington and Tehran, with both sides carrying out fresh military operations despite an earlier agreement aimed at reducing hostilities.

Iran Alleges Heavy Damage At US Air Base In Jordan

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its overnight operation targeted the American section of Al-Azraq Air Base in eastern Jordan, a facility used by US fighter aircraft and aerial refuelling assets.

According to Iranian state media, the strike allegedly damaged or destroyed F-16 and F-35 fighter jets, tanker aircraft and military drones. Tehran also claimed the attack caused casualties among US military personnel and disrupted operations at the base.

However, the United States and Jordan have not verified these claims.

Explosions were reported near the air base on Thursday night, while videos circulating on social media showed flashes in the sky resembling air defence interceptions. Jordan confirmed that its forces intercepted several missiles that entered its airspace but did not say whether the military installation had been hit.

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Ceasefire Framework Gives Way To Renewed Fighting

The latest escalation follows a fresh round of US strikes targeting military and infrastructure facilities in southern Iran, including locations linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran responded by warning that all American military installations across the region remain within range of its missile arsenal.

The renewed fighting comes despite a memorandum of understanding signed by Washington and Tehran last month to de-escalate a conflict that began in February. That agreement has since collapsed as both countries resumed military operations.

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Conflict Expands Across Gulf Region

The IRGC also claimed responsibility for attacking a US special operations command post at al-Tanf in Syria, describing it as retaliation for Iranian military casualties. The claim has not been independently verified, and neither the United States nor Syrian authorities issued an immediate response.

The US had earlier announced that it had withdrawn from al-Tanf in February.

Elsewhere, explosions were reported over Irbil and Sulaymaniyah in Iraq's Kurdish region as air defence systems intercepted incoming projectiles. Reports indicated that an attack targeted the Iranian Kurdish dissident group Komala, killing at least nine people and injuring several others, according to a local official. Iran has not claimed responsibility for that strike.

Tehran also launched additional missiles towards US-allied countries in the Gulf, including Qatar, while Iranian media reported damage to a power and water desalination facility in Kuwait.

Meanwhile, US strikes continued across southern Iran, with explosions reported in Ahvaz, Qeshm, Bushehr, Dashti, Bostan, Sirik and Bandar-e Lengeh. Iranian state television reported that attacks on transport infrastructure in Hormozgan province killed at least seven people.